Suits Star Patrick J. Adams Joins Yellowstone Spinoff Madison

Suits and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow star Patrick J. Adams has joined the cast of Madison, the latest installment in super-producer Taylor Sheridan’s Yellowstone franchise. Starring Michelle Pfeiffer in the lead role, the new series follows a New York City family in the Madison River valley of central Montana, and that “the series is a heartfelt study of grief and human connection.” The working title was “2024,” and a more modern setting could signal a radical tonal shift from other Yellowstone shows, which are set between the Civil War and the Great Depression.

Per The Hollywood Reporter, who first reported the news, Adams will play Russell McIntosh, “who has followed the life path set before him from the start,” according to his official character description. Adams joins a cast that also includes Elle Chapman and Beau Garrett. Earlier in development, Paramount was said to be in talks with Matthew McConaughey to star, though it is not clear whether he would have been the lead instead of Pfeiffer, or if he would have starred alongside her.

Adams, best known for playing Mike Ross on the long-running USA Network series Suits, also appeared briefly as Hourman on DC’s Legends of Tomorrow. More recently, he appeared in The Right Stuff, A League of Their Own, and Plan B.

Development of the latest spinoff heats up as Paramount prepares its final episodes of the main Yellowstone series, which will air in November. Series star Kevin Costner, who was key to making the show a pop culture phenomenon, will not appear in the final batch of episodes, having failed to come to a deal with Paramount. Yellowstone has already launched two successful spinoffs — 1883 and 1923 — and more shows set in the universe are reportedly in development.

Meanwhile, westerns and neo-westerns are in the cards for several of the folks connected to the Yellowstone universe. While Costner licks his wounds from the box office beating that his Horizon: An American Saga Part One took at the box office, he’s considering options for releasing the other two parts. Sheridan has both Landman in the works, and a second season of Tulsa King, the Sylvester Stallone-driven crime/comedy/drama, also on Paramount+.

Madison is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, 101 Studios and Bosque Ranch Productions. Executive producers include Sheridan, David C. Glasser, John Linson, Art Linson, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, David Hutkin, Christina Voros, Michael Friedman, Michelle Pfeiffer and Keith Cox.