Everything Coming to Paramount+ in November 2024

November is just a week away and that means another month of new additions is in store for most of your favorite streaming services. That includes Paramount+, which had already revealed its full list of incoming titles for November. From new original shows to popular holiday films, Paramount+ has quite a bit planned for the month ahead.
November will see Paramount+ debut the newest Taylor Sheridan series, Landman, which stars Billy Bob Thornton. The new series from the Yellowstone creator is set to premiere on November 17th. You can check out the complete list of Paramount’s November streaming additions below!
November 1st
The Dead Don’t Hurt
Pioneers Vivienne Le Coudy (Vicky Krieps) and Holger Olsen (Viggo Mortensen) fight for their lives – and love – on the American frontier during the Civil War. Written and directed by Viggo Mortensen.
‘Tis the Season to Be Smurfy
3:10 to Yuma
48 Hrs.
A Boy Named Charlie Brown
A Christmas Carol (1999)
A Night At The Roxbury
A Thin Line Between Love And Hate
A Thousand Words
Adam Sandler’s Eight Crazy Nights
Alfie (2004)
All I Want For Christmas
All the World Is Sleeping
Another 48 Hrs.
Bad Santa
Bad Santa 2
Billionaire Boys Club
Black Snake Moan
Blades of Glory
Blinded by the Light
Catch and Release
Chloe
Christmas Eve
Cloud Atlas
Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs
Daddy Day Camp
Death at a Funeral (2010)
Deck The Halls (2011)
Double Jeopardy
Eat Pray Love
Election
Elf: Buddy’s Musical Christmas
Ernest Saves Christmas
Everybody’s Fine
Faster
Fences
First Shift
Five Feet Apart
Flashdance
Flight
Free Birds
Friday Night Lights
Go
Good Will Hunting
GoodFellas
Hacksaw Ridge
Happy Christmas
Head of State
Home For The Holidays
Hook
Hotel for Dogs
Ida Red
Identity
Inglourious Basterds
Insomnia
Joyeux Noel
Just Mercy
Last Man Standing
Last Vegas
Leap of Faith
Letters from Iwo Jima
Like Crazy
Looper
Luce
Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior
Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome
Magnolia
Michael Clayton
Morning Glory
My Cousin Vinny
My Fair Lady
My One and Only
No Strings Attached
Noah
Oliver! (1968)
Once Upon a Time in America
Out of Sight
Paddington
Pet Sematary
Pet Sematary II
Rounders
RV
Santa Stole Our Dog!
Scrooge
Shaft (2000)
She’s All That
Siberia
Snatch
Super 8
Surf’s Up
Taps
Taxi Driver
The 12 Days of Christmas Eve
The Age of Adaline
The Baby-Sitters Club
The Dead Zone
The Duchess
The English Patient
The Fighting Temptations
The Good Liar
The Guilt Trip
The Honeymooners
The Hurt Locker
The Infiltrator
The Kite Runner
The Long Kiss Goodnight
The November Man
The Prince and Me
The Prince Of Tides
The Smurfs Christmas Special
The Social Network
The Stepfather
The Terminal
The Tuxedo
Those Who Wish Me Dead
Top Five
Tremors
Two for the Money
Unforgiven
Urban Cowboy
Vacancy
Wayne’s World
We Were Soldiers
What Lies Beneath
What Women Want
While You Were Sleeping
Yours, Mine & Ours
Zack and Miri Make a Porno
Zookeeper
November 6th
My True Crime Story (Season 2)
November 8th
Dream Horse
November 13th
Pele: Birth of a Legend
Baby Shark’s Big Show! (Season 2)
Inside the Factory (Season 7)
November 17th
Landman series premiere
Set in the proverbial boomtowns of West Texas, this 10-episode series is a modern-day tale of fortune-seeking in the world of oil rigs. Based on the podcast “Boomtown” from Imperative Entertainment and Texas Monthly, the series is a story of roughnecks and wildcat billionaires fueling a boom so big, it’s reshaping our climate, our economy and our geopolitics.
November 20th
Jersey Shore Family Vacation (Season 7)
November 22nd
Mr. Brooks
Deadlock
November 26th
Pig
Transporter 3
November 28th
Chef
November 29th
The Agency series premiere
In this all-new political thriller, a covert CIA agent is ordered to abandon his undercover life and return to London Station. When the love he left behind reappears, romance reignites. His career, his real identity and his mission are pitted against his heart; hurling them both into a deadly game of international intrigue and espionage.
November 30th
Clouds of Sils Maria
The Lovers