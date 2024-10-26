Everything Coming to Paramount+ in November 2024

November is just a week away and that means another month of new additions is in store for most of your favorite streaming services. That includes Paramount+, which had already revealed its full list of incoming titles for November. From new original shows to popular holiday films, Paramount+ has quite a bit planned for the month ahead.

November will see Paramount+ debut the newest Taylor Sheridan series, Landman, which stars Billy Bob Thornton. The new series from the Yellowstone creator is set to premiere on November 17th. You can check out the complete list of Paramount’s November streaming additions below!

Videos by ComicBook.com

November 1st

The Dead Don’t Hurt

Pioneers Vivienne Le Coudy (Vicky Krieps) and Holger Olsen (Viggo Mortensen) fight for their lives – and love – on the American frontier during the Civil War. Written and directed by Viggo Mortensen.

‘Tis the Season to Be Smurfy

3:10 to Yuma

48 Hrs.

A Boy Named Charlie Brown

A Christmas Carol (1999)

A Night At The Roxbury

A Thin Line Between Love And Hate

A Thousand Words

Adam Sandler’s Eight Crazy Nights

Alfie (2004)

All I Want For Christmas

All the World Is Sleeping

Another 48 Hrs.

Bad Santa

Bad Santa 2

Billionaire Boys Club

Black Snake Moan

Blades of Glory

Blinded by the Light

Catch and Release

Chloe

Christmas Eve

Cloud Atlas

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs

Daddy Day Camp

Death at a Funeral (2010)

Deck The Halls (2011)

Double Jeopardy

Eat Pray Love

Election

Elf: Buddy’s Musical Christmas

Ernest Saves Christmas

Everybody’s Fine

Faster

Fences

First Shift

Five Feet Apart

Flashdance

Flight

Free Birds

Friday Night Lights

Go

Good Will Hunting

GoodFellas

Hacksaw Ridge

Happy Christmas

Head of State

Home For The Holidays

Hook

Hotel for Dogs

Ida Red

Identity

Inglourious Basterds

Insomnia

Joyeux Noel

Just Mercy

Last Man Standing

Last Vegas

Leap of Faith

Letters from Iwo Jima

Like Crazy

Looper

Luce

Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior

Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome

Magnolia

Michael Clayton

Morning Glory

My Cousin Vinny

My Fair Lady

My One and Only

No Strings Attached

Noah

Oliver! (1968)

Once Upon a Time in America

Out of Sight

Paddington

Pet Sematary

Pet Sematary II

Rounders

RV

Santa Stole Our Dog!

Scrooge

Shaft (2000)

She’s All That

Siberia

Snatch

Super 8

Surf’s Up

Taps

Taxi Driver

The 12 Days of Christmas Eve

The Age of Adaline

The Baby-Sitters Club

The Dead Don’t Hurt

The Dead Zone

The Duchess

The English Patient

The Fighting Temptations

The Good Liar

The Guilt Trip

The Honeymooners

The Hurt Locker

The Infiltrator

The Kite Runner

The Long Kiss Goodnight

The November Man

The Prince and Me

The Prince Of Tides

The Smurfs Christmas Special

The Social Network

The Stepfather

The Terminal

The Tuxedo

Those Who Wish Me Dead

Top Five

Tremors

Two for the Money

Unforgiven

Urban Cowboy

Vacancy

Wayne’s World

We Were Soldiers

What Lies Beneath

What Women Want

While You Were Sleeping

Yours, Mine & Ours

Zack and Miri Make a Porno

Zookeeper

November 6th

My True Crime Story (Season 2)

November 8th

Dream Horse

November 13th

Pele: Birth of a Legend

Baby Shark’s Big Show! (Season 2)

Inside the Factory (Season 7)

November 17th

Landman series premiere

Set in the proverbial boomtowns of West Texas, this 10-episode series is a modern-day tale of fortune-seeking in the world of oil rigs. Based on the podcast “Boomtown” from Imperative Entertainment and Texas Monthly, the series is a story of roughnecks and wildcat billionaires fueling a boom so big, it’s reshaping our climate, our economy and our geopolitics.

November 20th

Jersey Shore Family Vacation (Season 7)

November 22nd

Mr. Brooks

Deadlock

November 26th

Pig

Transporter 3

November 28th

Chef

November 29th

The Agency series premiere

In this all-new political thriller, a covert CIA agent is ordered to abandon his undercover life and return to London Station. When the love he left behind reappears, romance reignites. His career, his real identity and his mission are pitted against his heart; hurling them both into a deadly game of international intrigue and espionage.

November 30th

Clouds of Sils Maria

The Lovers