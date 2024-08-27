Yellowstone Rumored to Be Getting Season 6 Without Kevin Costner

Yellowstone may be shocked to learn that the series is not headed to the end, as was originally planned. A new report is claiming that Yellowstone Season 6 is in the works – but series star Kevin Costner will not be returning. According to rumors, Yellowstone Season 6 will shift the focus to Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) and her husband Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser). These latest reports echo speculation from earlier this summer after Cole Hauser and Kelly Reilly both seemed to hint in respective interviews that their characters could end up carrying the series forward into a new chapter:

“I’m so focused on finishing Yellowstone the way it needs to be finished right now — well, just the show itself,” Hauser previously told Country Living. “We’ll see where that leads. But I know that there’s some stuff on the horizon when it comes to Taylor’s ideas for Kelly Reilly and myself, and some of the other cast. I’m excited to see where he goes creatively with that. But right now it’s just: Let’s finish strong; let’s do the best we can.”

There’s been nothing but a whirlwind of rumors and interview quotes swirling around Yellowstone Season 5’s final batch of episodes. News that the series was ending was only superseded by the news that Kevin Costner had left the show; rumors about behind-the-scenes troubles between the cast, and cast and studio, have run rampant for the nearly two-year span between the Season 5A cliffhanger, and the impending arrival of Season 5B in November. Cast members like Reilly have tried to keep the peace, publicly, telling fans, “Don’t believe everything you read. It’s just nonsense.”

What Does Yellowstone Season 6 Mean for The Madison?

This news that Yellowstone is going to continue into Season 6 raises massive new questions about Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan’s current plan for the franchise. A Yellowstone sequel story titled The Madison has already made major strides forward in production, locking down a big-name cast that includes: Michelle Pfeiffer and Patrick J. Adams (Suits), Elle Chapman (A Man Called Otto), Beau Garrett (The Good Doctor), and Matthew Fox (LOST). As we’ve reported, the plot and characters of The Madison have been kept very vague before Yellowstone Season 5B arrives – now there will be even more fan intrigue about how The Madison relates to the continuing story of the main Yellowstone series.

That all said, hearing that Beth and Rip will lead Yellowstone Season 6 may be the biggest spoiler yet about how Yellowstone Season 5B wraps up. Not looking good for John Dutton (Costner) or Jamie Dutton (Wes Bentley), who are currently scheming to put one another in the crosshairs. Maybe the both should be keeping a closer eye on Beth…

Yellowstone Season 5B will premiere on November 10th on Paramount Network.

Source: Puck Media