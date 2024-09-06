Stranger Things Creators' New Series Casts Marvel and Beetlejuice Stars

The Boroughs, the new series from Stranger Things creators Matt and Ross Duffer, has just added Marvel and Beetlejuice stars to its cast. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Spider-Man 2 alum Alfred Molina and Beetlejuice star Geena Davis have been cast in the series along with Alfre Woodard, Denis O'Hare, Clarke Peters, and Bill Pullman. No character details have been announced at this time save for character names: Sam (Molina), Renee (Davis), Judy (Woodward), Wally (O'Hare), Art (Peters), and Jack (Pullman.) It was also announced that Ben Taylor has signed on as executive producer of the series and is set to direct the series premiere and several other episodes.

The Boroughs is just one show that the Duffer brothers are developing at Netflix. Previously, the streamer ordered Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen from them and creator Haley Z. Boston. As for The Boroughs, the series is described as follows: "In a seemingly picturesque retirement community, a group of unlikely heroes must band together to stop an otherworldly threat from stealing the one thing they don't have — time." The series comes from writers and showrunners Jeffrey Addiss and Will Matthews. Addiss and Matthews are executive producing along with the Duffers, Taylor, and Hilary Leavitt of Upside Down Pictures.

Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen is Also In The Works

Also in the works at Netflix from the Duffers is Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen. The series is described as "an atmospheric horror series set at a wedding, following a bride and groom in the week leading up to their ill-fated nuptials. That's not a spoiler — just read the title." Andrea Sperling is the series executive producer along with Boston.

"We were knocked flat when we first read Haley's script. She is a major new talent with a singular voice — her writing is twisted, terrifying, funny, and just… very Haley," the Duffer Brothers said in a statement. "We feel so lucky to be producing her first show, and we can't wait to share her vision with the rest of the world."

Davis Is Not Returning for Beetlejuice Beetlejuice

While Davis has just been cast in The Boroughs, one place fans won't see the actor is the upcoming Beetlejuice sequel opening in theaters this week, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice. Davis previously confirmed that she and Alec Baldwin, who played ghost couple Adam and Barbara in the original film would not be returning.

"No, I'm not. I'm not in the remake," Davis said. "Oh, you were expecting that I would be? Yeah, no, you know what? Because my theory is that ghosts don't age… Not that I have."

Director Tim Burton also confirmed that Davis and Baldwin wouldn't appear in the sequel.

"I think the thing was for me I didn't want to just tick any boxes. So even though they were such an amazing integral part of the first one, I was focusing on something else," Burton explained. "A sequel like this, it really had to do with the time ... That was my hook into it, the three generations of mother, daughter, granddaughter. And that [would] be the nucleus of it. I couldn't have made this personally back in 1989 or whatever."

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice opens in theaters September 6th.