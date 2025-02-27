Lanterns Reveals First Look at Green Lanterns Hal Jordan and John Stewart

Hal Jordan and John Stewart are reporting for duty in the first look photo of Lanterns. The HBO Original Series is based on DC’s Green Lanterns property and brings the galactic space force down for an Earth-based mission. While there are several Green Lanterns the series could focus on, Lanterns has chosen to focus on two of the more popular characters, Hal Jordan (Kyle Chandler) and John Stewart (Aaron Pierre). The new DC Universe continues to grow, and Lanterns will continue to push it forward with a live-action series that’s both cosmic in nature, but also grounded. As an example, feast your eyes on what our two Earth Green Lanterns will look like on the show, which has started production.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Kyle Chandler is Hal Jordan. Aaron Pierre is John Stewart,” a post from the Max account on Twitter (formerly X) reads. “#Lanterns, the new HBO Original Series from DC Studios, is now in production.” DC Studios head James Gunn also shared the photo with the caption, “Excited that #Lanterns is now in production. DC Studios’ new show for @HBO and Max, from creators Chris Mundy, @damonlindelof, & @tomking_tk, starring Kyle Chandler & @aaron_pierre1, is something really special. @streamonmax @dcofficial”

image credit: HBO

Gunn recently explained how the tone for Lanterns will be different from Superman. “It’s so cool because it is connected to Superman. Because we’ve got Guy Gardner in that and then we’ve got these Green Lanterns over here. And it’s just such a different tone from what Superman is,” Gunn explained during a DC Studios press event attended by ComicBook.

He emphasized that this contrast exemplifies DC Studios’ broader mission to create interconnected yet tonally distinct properties. “It’s exactly what I want to bring to the DCU is being able to have these very different films and television series that are still part of an overall connected world, but have completely different feels to them,” Gunn added. For an example of Lanterns‘ tone, it draws inspiration from the HBO crime drama True Detective, while Superman sticks to more classic, colorful superhero adventures.

Ulrich Thomsen (The Blacklist) reportedly joins Chandler and Pierre as former Green Lantern Sinestro, along with Kelly MacDonald as Sheriff Kerry, Garret Dillahunt as William Macon, and Poorna Jagannathan as Zoe. Dillahunt could be playing another villain, Black Hand, with MacDonald’s Sheriff Kerry serving as a love interest for Jordan.

Lanterns follows new recruit John Stewart and Lantern legend Hal Jordan, two intergalactic cops drawn into a dark, earth-based mystery as they investigate a murder in the American heartland. Chris Mundy (Ozark, True Detective: Night Country) is the showrunner for Lanterns, with Mundy co-writing alongside Damon Lindelof (Watchmen, The Leftovers), and DC comic writer Tom King. King is an Eisner Award winner for his work on Batman and Mister Miracle, and his Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow is being adapted into a feature film starring Milly Alcock (House of the Dragon).

What do you think of our first look at Hal Jordan and John Stewart in Lanterns? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!