Lanterns Star Teases Major DC Secrets for Max Series, “I Understand Why There’s an NDA”

As DC Studios’s highly anticipated Lanterns series prepares for production, star Poorna Jagannathan has shared intriguing details about the show’s ambitious scope. In a recent interview with Collider, Jagannathan, who plays the character Zoe in the upcoming Max series, expressed her admiration for the project’s script, suggesting the series holds major revelations for James Gunn’s DC Universe. Her comments arrive as the show’s impressive ensemble cast continues to take shape, with recent additions including The Blacklist star Ulrich Thomsen as the iconic villain Sinestro. Thomsen joins an enviable cast that also includes Kyle Chandler’s Hal Jordan and Aaron Pierre’s John Stewart.

“This is the first script that I’ve read that I understand why there’s an NDA,” Jagannathan revealed, highlighting the project’s secretive nature. “Everything is so insane. It is the best writing that I have ever read,” she added. The actress further elaborated on how the series makes the traditionally complex Green Lantern mythology accessible, stating, “I don’t know anything about sci-fi, and I don’t care, actually. But this script makes sci-fi seem like my world. It makes it so accessible to me. I understand everything about this world even though I don’t understand this world.” Jagannathan also confirmed that camera testing for the series begins immediately, signaling the start of production.

The enthusiasm for Lanterns extends beyond Jagannathan, with writer Tom King previously expressing similar excitement about the project’s leading duo. King particularly praised the chemistry between Chandler and Pierre, suggesting their dynamic will be central to the series’ success. “When you look at Kyle, you see someone who used to fly jetplanes and embodies Hal. When you look at Aaron, his heart, his soul, and his strength are so John Stewart,” King explained.

How Lanterns Will Shape DC Studios’ New Universe

Lanterns is a foundational piece of DC Studios’ ambitious new universe under Gunn and Peter Safran’s leadership. The series combines elements of police procedural with cosmic superhero adventure, following two distinct Green Lanterns: Kyle Chandler’s Hal Jordan, a veteran Corps member with decades of experience, and Aaron Pierre’s John Stewart, a new recruit to the intergalactic peacekeeping force. While some fans initially expressed concern about Chandler’s age suggesting a retirement story, the creative team has positioned this dynamic as intentional, allowing for a natural mentor-mentee relationship that could span multiple DC projects.

The show’s premise centers on a dark mystery that begins in the American heartland but expands into a galaxy-spanning investigation. This ground-level approach mirrors successful crime dramas like True Detective, while the cosmic elements tap into the rich mythology of the Green Lantern Corps. The addition of Ulrich Thomsen as Sinestro adds another layer of complexity to the narrative. In DC lore, Sinestro was once considered the greatest of all Green Lanterns before his tyrannical methods were exposed by Hal Jordan, leading to his exile and eventual mastery of the yellow power of fear, a storyline that could play out across the series’ run.

The creative team behind Lanterns brings substantial prestige to the project. Showrunner Chris Mundy’s experience with True Detective: Night Country and Ozark suggests a focus on intricate plotting and character development. Writers Damon Lindelof, who penned the critically acclaimed Watchmen series, and Tom King, one of DC’s most celebrated Green Lantern writers, provide both television expertise and deep comic knowledge.

To make things better, Pierre’s commitment to the role has been particularly noteworthy, with the actor describing his preparation as “extensive” and expressing his dedication to honoring John Stewart’s legacy as one of DC’s first Black superheroes. “I’m gonna do my very best to serve and honor and elevate in any way I can, John Stewart and the [Green Lantern] Corps,” Pierre previously stated. Combined with Jagannathan’s enthusiasm for the script and King’s praise for the leading duo’s chemistry, everything suggests Lanterns could set a new standard for superhero television.

Lanterns is expected to debut on Max in 2026