Larry David Assaults Elmo on Live TV
Larry David decided to attack Elmo.
Curb Your Enthusiasm star Larry David decided to attack Elmo on live TV. On The TODAY Show, the HBO star made a surprise appearance and it quickly went off the rails. In a sequence of events that would not be out of place on Curb Your Enthusiasm, David took the Sesame Street character by the head and shook him. Clearly, The TODAY Show hosts were caught off guard by such a development. Once the comedian had realized the damage done to Elmo, he quickly apologized. But, social media was going to have its fun with this clip one way or another. Recently, the HBO star talked about ending the long-running show and a press release.
"As Curb comes to an end, I will now have the opportunity to finally shed this 'Larry David' persona and become the person God intended me to be – the thoughtful, kind, caring, considerate human being I was until I got derailed by portraying this malignant character," David joked in a statement when the end of the series was announced. "And so 'Larry David,' I bid you farewell. Your misanthropy will not be missed. And for those of you who would like to get in touch with me, you can reach me at Doctors Without Borders."
Breaking: Larry David assaults Elmo live on morning TV leaving Today show anchors speechless.
"It's hard to say farewell to such a ground-breaking, brilliantly funny, and iconic series like Curb Your Enthusiasm, which has left its mark across television and the comedy genre," HBO chairman and CEO Casey Bloys said in the statement. "Working alongside Larry David and Jeff Schaffer as well as all of the comedic masterminds that comprise our producers, cast, and crew has been a joy that I will always treasure."
