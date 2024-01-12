Larry David Is Ready for the End in Final Curb Your Enthusiasm Trailer

It was confirmed last month that Curb Your Enthusiasm would be returning for its 12th and final season this year. Larry David first played the fictionalized version of himself in a one-hour special back in 1999, and the comedy series that followed in 2000 has become a longtime on-and-off staple for HBO. The new season is debuting in February, and a new trailer for the episodes perfectly teases David's final outing with the return of stars such as Ted Danson, Vince Vaughn, and more Curb staples.

"Don't be mad he's leaving, be mad he stayed so long. The final season of HBO Original #CurbYourEnthusiasm premieres February 4 on @StreamOnMax," HBO shared on Twitter. Other returning staples featured in the trailer include J.B. Smoove, Richard Lewis, Cheryl Hines, Susie Essman, Tracey Ullman, and Jeff Garlin. You can check out the trailer below:

"As Curb comes to an end, I will now have the opportunity to finally shed this 'Larry David' persona and become the person God intended me to be – the thoughtful, kind, caring, considerate human being I was until I got derailed by portraying this malignant character," David joked in a statement when the end of the series was announced. "And so 'Larry David,' I bid you farewell. Your misanthropy will not be missed. And for those of you who would like to get in touch with me, you can reach me at Doctors Without Borders."

"It's hard to say farewell to such a ground-breaking, brilliantly funny, and iconic series like Curb Your Enthusiasm, which has left its mark across television and the comedy genre," HBO chairman and CEO Casey Bloys added. "Working alongside Larry David and Jeff Schaffer as well as all of the comedic masterminds that comprise our producers, cast, and crew has been a joy that I will always treasure."

HBO Cancels Our Flag Means Death:

While some comedy series like Curb Your Enthusiasm have been going strong on HBO for over 20 years, there's one fan-favorite that won't be getting a third season on Max. The sad news broke this week that Our Flag Means Death had been canceled by Max after two seasons. This marks the latest in a long line of recent cancellations.

The comedy series was well-received by critics and fans alike and currently stands on Rotten Tomatoes with a 94% critics score and 94% audience score. The show appeared to be doing well on streaming, which is why the cancellation came as a shock to fans. After the cancellation was announced, some fans speculated that the show was scrapped due to Taika Waititi's busy schedule. Waititi played Blackbeard/Ed in the show, a character extremely central to the story. Waititi has many big projects in the works, including a Star Wars movie, but Our Flag Means Death showrunner David Jenkins recently confirmed Waititi wanted to make a third season.

The final season of Curb Your Enthusiasm premieres on February 4th on HBO. The series finale is set to release on April 7th.