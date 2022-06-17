Legacies: Here's How Klaus Mikaelson Returns in the Series Finale

After thirteen years and three television series, The Vampire Diaries universe concluded tonight with the series finale of Legacies, "Just Don't Be A Stranger, Okay?" The emotional episode not only wrapped up the series' plots and gave closure to many characters' stories, but it also included some major guest appearances — including the highly anticipated return of Joseph Morgan as Niklaus "Klaus" Mikaelson. While fans knew they'd be seeing the beloved character in the finale, the context for the appearance remained a mystery until air. Here's how Klaus came back one last time.

Warning: spoilers for the series finale of Legacies, "Just Don't Be A Stranger, Okay?" beyond this point.

In the penultimate episode of the series, the heroes managed to defeat the god Ken (Luke Mitchell) but not without a heavy cost. Ethan (Leo Howard) died, using the last of his power to save Lizzie (Jenny Boyd). It's his death that the Salvatore School is mourning when the series finale opens and what prompts Alaric (Matt Davis) to decide to close the school, feeling as though he's failed his mission. This decision is a massive shock for Hope (Danielle Rose Russell) as the school was her home — and her father, Klaus, had helped fund it so she would always have one. As she's reeling from this news, she also struggles with having just received her father's ashes from New Orleans and, without the school, isn't sure where to place them.

The situation prompts Hope to summon Landon (Aria Shahghasemi) and she asks him to find her father so she can speak to him for guidance as he is believed to be in Limbo having not yet found peace. It turns out, however, that Klaus has found peace and the only way for Landon to be able to get any message to or from him is from the realm of peace — which means that Ethan, who had been content to stay in Limbo with Landon, has to go over to peace and act as a liaison.

And it works. Landon returns to Hope later in the episode and brings her to what initially appears to be an outside movie night but is instead a video message of sorts from Klaus, after a few key images from her childhood.

"My dearest Hope. My littlest wolf. My miracle child. What a gift to be able to leave you one last message, so please carry it with you in the years to come," Klaus says. "I want you to know this. You will make mistakes in your life. That comes with being a Mikaelson. You will go through hard times. No one with your power always knows how to use it properly. You will find love and you will lose it for such is the burden of immortality. Btu the most important thing about your life is that you live it because you are my peace and I regret a lot of things, but I don't regret a single moment I spent with you. I love you so much. Always and forever."

Morgan had confirmed his appearance in the finale earlier this month and recently shared in a video on Instagram that his final outing as Klaus is one that was for the fans.

"Ever since I left The Originals, it hasn't left me because Niklaus Mikaelson has always been there, in my head and my heart," Morgan said. "You guys have been incredible. You haven't let it go. You know I've been asked again and again to make an appearance on Legacies, and it never felt right. Until now. Now it feels right. So, I hope you enjoy this and feel as passionate about this as I do. This one's for you guys."

What did you think about Morgan's return as Klaus Mikaelson in the Legacies series finale? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section!