Legacies Fans React To That Surprising The Vampire Diaries Cameo

Tonight's episode of Legacies paid tribute to The Vampire Diaries in a unique way by having the students at the Salvatore School put on a musical telling the story of the school's founding. With Legacies literally being the legacy of the story begun in The Vampire Diaries and carried through The Originals, the musical in "Salvatore: The Musical!" brought quite a few iconic moments and characters from The Vampire Diaries to life even if just as a story on a stage. But there was one moment in the episode that gave fans of The CW series an eagerly-awaited crossover of sorts -- and fans are freaking out about it on social media.

Warning: spoilers for tonight's episode of Legacies, "Salvatore: The Musical!" below.

Tonight's episode saw the Salvatore students put on a musical about their school's founding which meant that various students ended up playing major characters from the overall The Vampire DIaries universe. Chris Lee's Kaleb played Damon Salvatore, Jed (Ben Levin) played Stefan, Josie (Kaylee Bryant) played Elena and Lizzie (Jenny Boyd) played her own mother, Caroline. But during the episode, viewers saw Lizzie struggle with her place in the world and the changes she's trying to make in her life, at one point even suggesting that the day Caroline became a vampire was a turning point for her with Lizzie questioning if she'd ever have a similar moment of clarity.

By episode's end Lizzie gets a much-needed pep talk from her mother by way of a letter that explains that change is a process and was even for her and while the letter itself was a touching moment with an important message for Lizzie, whose struggles with mental health sometimes seem insurmountable for her, it was the voiceover in the scene that had fans freaking out. Caroline actress Candice King didn't physically appear in the episode but provided the voice over for the letter.

"As you know, Candice is a good friend of mine and Brett’s, and there’s a soft spot in her heart for this show," showrunner Julie Plec told TV Line of the appearance. "She has said over the years that, she will show up one day, but she wanted a break after The Vampire Diaries and The Originals. She wanted to go out and live a non-Caroline Forbes life for a while. But she has always said, 'If you never need something small or simple, just let me know.' So I just sent a text and she said, 'Absolutely.' And then nine months went by before we actually needed her to do it because of the COVID shutdown."

