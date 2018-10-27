‘Legacies’: “Some People Just Want to Watch the World Burn” Photos and Synopsis Released

The CW has released photos and the officially synopsis for “Some People Just Want to Watch the World Burn”, the upcoming second episode of Legacies inaugural season.

This week, fans were introduced to the world of the Salvatore School for the Young and Gifted, a special school for young supernatural beings. The series follows Hope Mikaelson (Danielle Rose Russell), the 17-year-old “tribrid” daughter of The Originals anti-hero and The Vampire Diaries big bad, Niklaus Mikaelson, as she tries to find her place in the world. Right off the bat it’s clear that won’t be an easy thing for her or any of her classmates at the school.

Videos by ComicBook.com

[Start Gallery Call-to-Action Key=7643]

Fans were also introduced to Landon Kirby (Aria Shahghasemi), the foster brother of the school’s newest student, Rafael (Peyton Alex Smith) as well as one of Hope’s “normal” friends who turns out might not be so normal after all. Landon ends up stealing a mysterious knife from the school before he departs with serious consequences. With Landon and the knife missing, Hope, Rafael, and headmaster Alaric Saltzman (Matt Davis) will set off to find him while the typical teen drama of high school will get a bit more complex when you add in witches, werewolves, and vampires. You can check out the photos from the episode in our gallery as well as the episode synopsis below.

THE SEARCH FOR LANDON — Alaric (Matt Davis), Hope (Danielle Rose Russell) and Rafael (Peyton Alex Smith) hit the road in search of Landon (Aria Shahghasemi), who’s sudden disappearance has raised some suspicion. Meanwhile, during an annual flag football game against Mystic Falls High, Lizzie (Jenny Boyd) and Josie’s (Kaylee Bryant) plan to stay under the radar quickly gets derailed after Penelope (guest star Lulu Antariksa) gets involved. Quincy Fouse also stars. Michael Allowitz directed the episode written by Brett Matthews & Julie Plec.

As for what the deal is with Landon, it appears from the photos that despite him being the one pursued he might not necessarily be evil, something Shahghasemi spoke with reporters about during a recent visit to Legacies‘ set.

“I was thinking ‘everyone’s all mad at me for all this TV show because I stole a knife once and you guys threw me in prison when I have claustrophobia so who’s the bad guy really’” Shahghasemi said. “I definitely think Landon is justified in his — I hesitate to say — retaliation cause I don’t’ think it’s as contentious as that, but I think Landon has ground to stand on. He’s a human so he can’t actually fight back.”

But Landon’s humanity, as well as where he was going with that knife is still a bit of a question mark, something he went on to say fans will just have to watch play out.

“You have to watch,” he said. “Really to see, cause at the end of the episode they don’t even say where Landon is going. This is a foster kid, where on earth was his plan taking him?”

Legacies airs Thursdays at 9/8c on The CW. “Some People Just Want to Watch the World Burn” airs November 1st.