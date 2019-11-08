Legacies: Chris Wood to Reprise His Vampire Diaries Role in Season 2

The second season of Legacies is in full swing, and it’s brought some pretty interesting developments to the Vampire Diaries universe. While the show – which follows a generation of magical teenagers at the Salvatore School for the Young and Gifted – has paved new narrative ground, it sounds like a significant character from the franchise is set to return. According to a new report from Entertainment Weekly, Chris Wood will reprise his role as Kai Parker in the series sophomore season. Wood’s character, who originally debuted in Season 6 of The Vampire Diaries, will return in the 12th episode of Season 2, which is expected to air in February.

Kai has been both a fan-favorite and relatively controversial character in the Vampire Diaries universe, after famously murdering his pregnant twin sister Jo (Jodi Lyn O’Keefe) on her wedding day. He later put Elena (Nina Dobrev) under a sleeping spell, which linked her livelihood to her best friend Bonnie (Kat Graham) (and essentially wrote Dobrev out of the show). When Kai was last seen on The Vampire Diaries, he was banished to a prison world due to his sociopathic tendencies.

Since making his debut on The Vampire Diaries, Wood has remained a bit of a fixture on The CW, starring in the 2016 limited series Containment, and then later playing Mon-El/Valor on Supergirl. He has since gotten married to Supergirl co-star Melissa Benoist.

The topic of Kai’s potential return on Legacies has been discussed almost since the show’s inception, especially considering the role that Kai’s twin nieces, Josie (Kaylee Bryant) and Lizzie Saltzman (Jenny Boyd), have played on the series. Josie and Lizzie are members of the same Gemini coven that Kai and Jo were part of, meaning that the twins will have to “Merge” together when they turn 22 years old. This will involve the twins combining their powers, leading to the stronger twin absorbing and killing the weaker one.

“It’s so rude of me and so presumptuous, but I am just going to keep layering in Kai Parker until Chris Wood feels like he’s got no choice but to come back and play in our sandbox,” showrunner Julie Plec previously said. “I would love nothing more than to see that character again. I think he’d drop perfectly into this story line, even if we just got to see him in one episode. I’m going to keep my fingers crossed and hope that I can make that work out one of these days.”

Are you excited to see Wood return to the world of The Vampire Diaries on Legacies? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Legacies airs Thursdays at 9/8c on The CW.