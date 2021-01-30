Legacies: "This Is What It Takes" Synopsis Released

✖

The CW has released the official synopsis for "This Is What It Takes", the fifth episode of Legacies' third season. The episode marks the start of the new, post-COVID material for the series as the first four episodes of Season Three have thus far been spent wrapping up Season Two, which was cut short due to the pandemic early last year. The episode will come after some big challenges for the students at the Salvatore School, including Josie (Kaylee Bryant) dealing with the fallout of her dark turn last season as well as the departure of Rafael (Peyton Alex Smith), who was sent to prison world/alternate reality with his parents in order to prevent his second death.

According to the synopsis, the episode will see Hope (Danielle Rose Russell) use the therapy box after one of their own goes missing. The last time viewers saw the therapy box used was in last season's "There's a Place Where the Lost Things Go" episode, which saw the characters brought into a film noir world. According to series executive producer Brett Matthews, Hope and Lizzie's word -- "fatum" -- from that world and more specifically Hope's journey in the therapy box will be a major factor this season.

"That's a word conjured by the therapy box," Matthews told ET. "As we delve into season 3, what the therapy box is telling is that Hope -- what the first new episodes of the season explore -- believes the message of that is that she is always fated to choose between Landon and her friends, as the therapy box sort of presented her within that episode. It's not specific to Lizzie and Hope's dynamic, and more specific to Hope's personal journey in the therapy box. That is a lesson imparted on her, and she certainly will be resting with that very thing and very specifically so in early part of season 3."

You can read the synopsis for "This Is What It Takes" below.

FACING REALITY — After one of their own goes missing, Alaric (Matthew Davis) suggests Hope (Danielle Rose Russell) turn to the therapy box, which thrusts her into a twisted game set in a summer camp slasher flick. Meanwhile, Lizzie’s (Jenny Boyd) attempt to spend some time with MG (Quincy Fouse) doesn’t go quite as planned, and Josie (Kaylee Bryant) makes a big decision about her future. Aria Shahghasemi, Chris Lee, Leo Howard, and Ben Levin also star. Darren Grant and Jeffrey Hunt directed the episode written by Brett Matthews (#305). Original airdate 2/18/2021.

Legacies airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET after episodes of Walker.