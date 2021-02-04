Legacies Revisits The Vampire Diaries in "Salvatore: The Musical!" Scene

✖

The CW has released a special musical performance clip from tonight's episode of Legacies, the eagerly anticipated musical episode entitled "Salvatore: The Musical." In the episode, the history of how the Salvatore School came to be founded is explored which includes going all the way back to The Vampire Diaries and the love triangle between brothers Damon Salvatore and Stefan Salvatore and Elena Gilbert. In the clip, we see that love triangle reenacted with Kaleb (Chris Lee) as Damon, Jed (Ben Levin) as Stefan, and Josie (Kaylee Bryant) as Elena as they sing the song "Hello Brother".

The episode is one that fans have been looking forward to. Originally intended for Season 2 of the series before series production was halted due to the coronavirus pandemic, the episode is now part of Season 3 but if the clip above is any indication, it's well worth the wait for fans of both Legacies and The Vampire Diaries to see just how the series will take on this aspect of the story. For the series’s executive producers Julie Plec and Brett Matthews, letting fans walk down memory lane through this episode is something that Matthews called a “labor of love”.

"Legacies is the literal legacy of the shows that came before it. Having worked in The Vampire Diaries universe for the last decade, Julie and I were thrilled to revisit our roots along with writer Thomas Brandon. Each show in this series has been a labor of love, as is this episode, and we hope viewers will enjoy this walk down memory lane as much as we did. Feel free to sing along," series executive producer Matthews said in a statement.

You can check out photos from the upcoming episode here as well as check out the official episode description below.

THE SALVATORE SCHOOL PRESENTS "SALVATORE: THE MUSICAL -- The students prepare to put on a musical about the founding of the Salvatore School at the behest of their mysterious new guidance counselor. Meanwhile, as Landon (Aria Shahghasemi) throws himself into writing the musical and Lizzie (Jenny Boyd), Josie (Kaylee Bryant), Kaleb (Chris Lee), and Jed (Ben Levin) dive into their roles, Hope (Danielle Rose Russell) distances herself from the musical. Jason Stone directed the episode written by Thomas Brandon (#303).

Legacies airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT following episodes of Walker. "Salvatore: The Musical!" airs tonight, February 4th.