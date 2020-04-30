Legends of Tomorrow: "Freaks and Greeks" Synopsis Released

✖

The CW has released the official synopsis for "Freaks and Greeks," the May 12 episode of DC's Legends of Tomorrow and the first Arrowverse episode to air following the season finale of The Flash. The episode centers on a sorority, which is certainly something that makes some story sense, given that the villains of the season are Charlie's literal sisters, and part of their plot was to attempt to recruit Astra into their "sisterhood" when it became clear that Charlie had chosen the Legends over the Fates. In this episode, it turns out, even getting all the pieces of the Loom of Fate together wasn't quite enough...

"Freaks and Greeks" sends Nate, Astra, Sara, and Ava to Nate's alma mater in order to get the "Chalice of Dionyus," so that she can use it to operate the Loom. That's probably Dionysus, but who knows? It's Legends so they might be working on a long-game gag like the Mallus/Malice thing.

The episode will also continue the story of Mick building a relationship with his daughter Lita -- and the theme of him bailing on her, apparently. That should be fun to watch play out, especially since a fan theory we've seen is that she might eventually join the Waverider full time as a new Captain Cold. There's no telling what John Constantine and Zari are up to this episode -- they may simply be standing guard with Charlie by the Loom -- but given that Legends seems to be setting up a love triangle between the pair and Nate this season, don't be too surprised if they're off somewhere...together.

You can check out the official synopsis below.

SISTERHOOD – The Legends find themselves going back to college and form a sorority in order to try to retrieve an ancient artifact called the Chalice of Dionyus that will help Charlie (Maisie Richardson-Sellers) operate the Loom of Fate. Proud to be back at his college, Nate (Nick Zano) falls under Dion’s spell, letting him know of Sara (Caity Lotz), Astra (Olivia Swann), Ava (Jes Macallan) and Charlie’s plan to get the cup. Meanwhile, on a father-daughter weekend, Rory (Dominic Purcell) takes Lita (guest star Mina Sundwall) on a college tour, but Rory bails on Lita for an unexpected reason. Tala Ashe and Matt Ryan also star. Nico Sachse directed the episode written by Matthew Maala & Ubah Mohamed.

DC's Legends of Tomorrow airs on Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. ET/PT, following episodes of The Flash on The CW. "Freaks and Greeks" will debut on May 12.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.