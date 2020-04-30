The Flash Season Finale Synopsis Released

✖

The CW has released the official synopsis for the season finale of The Flash, an episode which was not originally set to be the finale but ultimately took on that role after the novel coronavirus pandemic halted production on the show's sixth season. The episode's title is "Success is Assured" and, planned finale or not, series star Grant Gustin has said that the episode ends on a cliffhanger in its own right. Even though this week's episode was called "Liberation," the season finale will see Barry (Gustin) trying to save Iris (Candice Patton) from the Mirrorverse, as it was not Iris and her friends but instead the villainous Eve McCullough (Efrat Dor) who found herself liberated.

Little is given in the way of what Barry is trying to get Iris out of her predicament, other than the fact that it's risky. That mirrors what's going on with Ralph Dibny (Hartley Sawyer) and Sue (Natalie Dreyfuss), as he is apparently trying to prevent her from making a grave mistake. That mistake is likely tied to the big twist promised in their relationship during a recent interview.

"The good news is we love them too, so get ready for more Sue Dearbon," showrunner Eric Wallace recently said. "I won’t' tell you when because she's a wild card. You never know when she's going to pop up. However, the biggest twist in her story is still to come and it's going to change Ralph and Sue's relationship and get them even closer onto the path that we eventually know they should be on, which is coming together and falling in love. We're not going to get there quite yet, but we're going to take a big step forward."

It seems, unless Thawne is somehow tied to Barry's plan, that the plans for the Reverse-Flash that have been teased since the end of the "Crisis on Infinite Earths" event are going to have to wait until next season.

You can check out the official synopsis for the episode below.

"THE FLASH" SEASON FINALE – Barry (Grant Gustin) considers a risky plan to save Iris (Candice Patton) from the Mirrorverse. Ralph (Hartley Sawyer) attempts to stop Sue (guest star Natalie Dreyfuss) from making a grave mistake that could destroy her life. Phil Chipera directed the episode written by Kelly Wheeler & Lauren Barnett.

The Flash airs on Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW, before episodes of DC's Legends of Tomorrow. "Success is Assured" will debut on May 12.

