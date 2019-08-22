LEGO Jurassic World Prequel Trailer Released

After two box-office hits, a whole new chapter of the Jurassic World franchise is about to be told. On Wednesday, Nickelodeon unveiled the first official promo for LEGO Jurassic World: Legend of Isla Nublar, an animated prequel miniseries. The batch of episodes will be set three years before the events of the first Jurassic World film and will follow the early adventures of Owen Grady and Claire Dearing (played by Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard in live-action).

Set in 2012, newly hired animal behaviourist, Owen Grady, and Assistant Manager of Park Operations, Claire Dearing, team up on Isla Nublar to deal with everything the Jurassic World park throws their way, including runaway dinosaurs, ongoing construction to expand the park, throngs of tourists, unpredictable tropical weather and an impulsive boss! In Lego Jurassic World: Legend of Isla Nublar, there’s also a mysterious saboteur with surprising ties to the park’s past who is on a quest to find a legendary treasure and destroy Jurassic World forever. What could possibly go wrong? Well…everything.

This trailer comes as another Lego-themed Jurassic World prequel, Lego Jurassic World: The Secret Exhibit, will debut on the Nick App and VOD this Sunday, August 25th. Another animated series set in the franchise called Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous, is also in the works at Netflix. And of course, a third big-screen entry in the franchise is currently in the works, and is set to honor the franchise in a whole new way.

“When I heard the pitch, I was blown away. I can’t believe we’re gonna make that movie,” Pratt revealed earlier this year. “I can’t believe they found a way to deliver on the promise on the end of Fallen Kingdom. ‘Wait, what? The island is blown up, the animals are out, we can’t put them back in the box. What are we gonna do? How is, not only the dinosaurs, but this technology, moving forward, going to affect the planet?’ And we jump forward and it’s like, ‘Oh, oh right. Oh, damn.’ [Director Colin Trevorrow’s] been working his butt off on it and it’s going to be pretty epic.”

“I’m kind of a one movie at a time kind of guy, so my eyes are on this one,” Trevorrow echoed last month. “And it’s a celebration of everything that has existed in the franchise up until now.”

LEGO Jurassic World: Legend of Isla Nublar will debut on Nickelodeon on September 14th.