Letterkenny Ending With Season 12 This December

Fans will have to ring in 2024 with the knowledge that there will be no new Letterkenny on the way. The acclaimed series from Crave and Hulu is set to draw to a close at the end of its current, twelfth season, which will wrap up in December of this year. The announcement that this was the end of the road came with news that the Canadian comedy's final episodes will drop all at once on December 25 on Crave, and December 26 on Hulu.

Series star Michelle Mylett did her best to soften the blow somewhat for fans. She took to Instagram yesterday with a "final season" announcement video in which she walks through the woods in a faux-leather bikini and cowboy hat.

You can see that below.

Dylan Playfair, who plays Reilly in the series, also shared Mylett's video, with some commentary of his own.

"Letterkenny has been one of the most rewarding experiences of not only my career but my life. I have been blessed to do what I love for a living with people I hold so very close to my heart. You are my small town, big city, hick, skid, Native and hockey family," Playfair wrote in part on Instagram. "I would be lying if I said I am not sad to see this show come to and end. These characters have become a part of me and I know they live on every time one of you amazing people tune in to laugh along with us at the tomfoolery that was Letterkenny."

In Letterkenny, Wayne is a good-ol' country boy in Letterkenny, Ontario trying to protect his home-grown way of life on the farm. According to the series' official website, "The residents of Letterkenny belong to one of three groups: Hicks, Skids, and Hockey Players. The three groups are constantly feuding with each other over seemingly trivial matters; often ending with someone getting their ass kicked."

Created by Jared Keeso, the series stars Keeso, Nathan Dales, Michelle Mylett, K. Trevor Wilson, Dylan Playfair, Andrew Herr, Tyler Johnston, Alexander De Jordy, Lisa Codrington, and Mark Forward. It's produced by Keeso, Jacob Tierney, Mark Montefiore, and Patrick O'Sullivan.

In the U.S., you can stream Letterkenny on Hulu.