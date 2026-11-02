Family Guy Drops First Look at 2026 Hulu Holiday Special

Family Guy is now in the works on a new streaming special hitting Hulu for the holidays in the near future, and has sneakily dropped the first look at the new special after Halloween. Family Guy is scheduled to make its full season return to Fox next year as part of the 2027 midseason slate, but thankfully it’s not missing out on the Fall. Much like with previous years, Family Guy has returned to Hulu with two new exclusive streaming specials for the holidays.

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With the release of its new special released with Hulu to celebrate Halloween, Hulu is now gearing up for the return of the franchise for its second exclusive special coming for the holiday season. This one is going to be more focused on the Christmas holiday, and that seems to be the case with the first look image from the new special (as shared by the series’ official social media) that sees Brian belting out a tune for the occasion. Check out the new first look image below.

When Does Family Guy‘s 2026 Hulu Holiday Special Comes Out?

Image Courtesy of 20th Television Animation

“The Family Guy Holiday Special” for the year has unfortunately yet to confirm a concrete release window or date as of this time, but it will be streaming exclusively with Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ when it hits. Much like the previous two years, this is going to be the length of a standard episode but takes up the usual holiday spot in the series that fans had used to see with the regular runs of the show. But since being moved to midseason releases with Fox, it’s been missing out on the Fall holidays.

Instead we’ve seen these episodes coming straight to Hulu as exclusive specials, and that’s going to be the route we’ll see other Fox shows take following their own schedule shifts. It’s been that way for The Simpsons over the last few years with Disney+, and we’ll see it happening with Bob’s Burgers later this December with its own short special coming to Hulu soon enough too. Though it means fewer episodes for new seasons of these shows overall, at least there are streaming releases for each of them to compensate.

What to Know for Family Guy’s Next Hulu Holiday Special

20th Television Animation / Hulu

Titled “The Peter Clause,” the synopsis for the special teases a wacky episode, “It’s Christmas in Quahog, and Peter and the guys compete to become the town’s official Santa,” the synopsis begins. “Peter loses, and he can either process his disappointment in a mature manner, or give fans a memorable episode of ‘Family Guy.’ Thankfully, he chooses option number two.” Given that Family Guy’s Christmas episodes are usually pretty fun, there’s a hope this special is the same.

Family Guy Season 25 will be making its debut with Fox sometime in early 2027 as part of the midseason schedule, but that’s not all that’s slated for the near future either. It’s also been announced that Stewie will be leading his own spinoff series. Titled Stewie, this spinoff will see him going to a new preschool and meeting all sorts of new kids as he goes on his own wacky adventures. It’s going to hit sometime during the 2027-2028 window. What are you hoping to see from Family Guy‘s next Hulu special? Let us know in the comments.