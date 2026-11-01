Major Netflix Horror Series Confirms Season 3 Return Thanks to October Success

It’s been a good Halloween holiday season for one Netflix animated Horror series in particular as it has now confirmed it’s coming back for a third season not long after its Season 2 return. The spookiest time of the year comes with all kinds of desires to check out the spooky offerings now streaming with the platform, and Haunted Hotel is the perfect kind of series to scratch that itch. Especially with the debut of its second season earlier this October.

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Haunted Hotel originally made its debut back in 2025, and was such a hit that a second season was confirmed to be in the works pretty much immediately after. With that second season debuting earlier this October, Haunted Hotel has now proven itself enough of a success through the spooky October window to be confirmed for a third season now in the works for a release next year. Check out Netflix’s announcement teaser poster below.

Haunted Hotel Season 3 Confirmed for 2027 Netflix Release

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Haunted Hotel Season 3 has been confirmed for a release with Netflix sometime in 2027, and it’s likely that the animated series will be hitting sometime during the same October window as the first two seasons. It’s just a perfect fit for the spooky holiday thanks to its blend of horror topics and comedy, and the second season takes that even further with more character layering and bigger adventures seen in each episode. It’s clearly building towards something even bigger as the team figures out more of its characters.

Created by Matt Roller, who also serves as executive producer alongside other Rick and Morty alum like Dan Harmon, Steve Levy, and Spider-Man: No Way Home‘s Chris McKenna, Haunted Hotel features animation produced by Titmouse. Chris Prynoski, Shannon Prynoski, Antonio Canobbio and Ben Kalina are also serving as executive producers and Erica Hayes as supervising director. It also stars a packed core cast of Will Forte, Eliza Coupe, Skyler Gisondo, Natalie Palamides and more.

What’s So Special About Haunted Hotel?

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Haunted Hotel has been a major surprise with Netflix. The animated series introduced fans to a family living in a hotel full of ghosts, and the developments across its first season proved it to be much deeper than its wacky premise would suggest. This continues into the second season as the team has been allowed to dive even deeper into all of their characters and their respective connections with one another. It’s building on the foundation already set to great success.

While the second season had been renewed pretty much immediately after its initial debut, this third season renewal came after a few weeks. It seems that the viewer numbers had been tracking more slowly for Haunted Hotel Season 2 compared to the first, but luckily the first month proved strong enough for another round coming next year. Are you excited to see more of Haunted Hotel coming to Netflix next year? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments.