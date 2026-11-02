Helluva Boss Season 3 Part 1 Ending Recap: 4 Iconic Moments In Season 3 Episode 7

And with that, Season 3 Part 1 of Helluva Boss has come to an end. While the hellish workplace dramedy’s third season will have a second installment sometime in 2027, for now we bid goodbye to Blitzo and his friends/employees/found family at Immediate Murder Professionals. Don’t be too sad though— given what this week’s double-feature of episodes put I.M.P and their allies through, they could all use the break. Following a legitimately terrifying genre detour into horror with Season 3 episode 6 “Return to Loo-Loo Land”, Season 3’s seventh episode, enigmatically titled “YES/NO”, turned what should have been a routine assassination mission into a dramatic finale jam-packed with enough twists, epic fights, musical numbers, romance, and emotional devastation to fill a half-season on its own. “YES/NO” mixes up the usual mission-episode format early on by rendering most of I.M.P unable to fight. Millie is having a pregnancy-hormones-fueled breakdown while shopping for baby clothes, doting husband and father-to-be Moxxie isn’t keeping his cool much better, and Loona is still recovering from the near-fatal injury she sustained in the prior episode.

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As for Stolas, he’d requested the day off in advance to meet Vassago and Octavia at the Museum of Spells— this being part of a deal he and Vassago worked out in the episode’s intro to have the charismatic Goetia serve as Octavia’s magic tutor in Stolas’ absence, and also this episode’s B-plot. With nobody left to join him on that day’s mission— taking out a swamp-dwelling hick somewhere in the southern USA— Blitzo is unable to refuse when his estranged sister Barbie Wire comes slamming into I.M.P headquarters demanding a job after her girlfriend kicked her out of her apartment. Blitzo and Barbie take the case, and things snowball from there…

4) Gator!

Thankfully, while this episode would soon veer into drama, heightened emotions and epic choreography of both the fighting and dancing varieties, “YES/NO” made sure to provide some funny moments first in the form of the ridiculous swamp yokels that Blitzo and Barbie Wire had been sent to kill in the first place. The first crooked-toothed hick lounges on the deck of his run-down cabin in the middle of the swamp as Barbie Wire, overconfident about her ability to traverse Earth’s wilder and more dangerous locales due to her prior experiences dealing drugs in the mortal realm, only narrowly avoids a bear trap and a blast of shotgun fire. Things kick into high gear immediately as the man instantly identifies Blitzo and Barbie as “Gators”, ringing a clearly labeled Gator Alarm (spelled “Gator ‘L Arm”) Bell and sending two more disheveled, buck-toothed, slime-covered swamp humans scrambling out of the cabin in a frenzy of gator-hunting excitement.

What follows is several convoluted and gratuitously violent minutes of Blitzo, Barbie Wire, and the Swamp Hicks all chasing each other around in circles with various large weapons. It’s absolute chaos in the swamp as Barbie learns the hard way that circus tricks and drug dealing aren’t substitutes for actual combat training, Blitzo chases desperately after his sister in an attempt to both protect her and— in an oddly-timed move— make amends with her regarding their traumatic childhood, and all the while the Swamp Hicks become increasingly ridiculous in their inability to understand that the two cherry-red, horned, fully clothed, and armed demons in front of them aren’t alligators (one, notably, reacts to being nearly skewered by Barbie Wire by yelling “Gator’s got a knife!”). While the idea that Imps could be mistaken for alligators is mostly played for laughs, even this aspect of “YES/NO” would soon gain darker implications.

3) Blitzo’s Disinterest in Leading an Imp Uprising Comes Back to Bite Him

As Barbie Wire engages the swamp-dwellers in brutal melee combat, Blitzo finds himself suddenly pulled away by a lasso and discovers that he and Barbie aren’t the only demons on the hunt today. Just after the pair departed for Earth through one of Asmodeus’ crystal portals, Striker— a cowboy, bounty hunter, and recurring Helluva Boss villain— crashed into I.M.P HQ in pursuit of some unspecified revenge against Blitzo. Finding his quarry headed earthside, Striker slipped through the nearly-closed portal. What followed was a truly fantastic Blitzo vs Striker fight sequence, with the dueling imps shown in sharp and graceful detail— all spikes and teeth and motion— as they leapt, punched, stabbed, jabbed, and grappled across lush and vibrant swamp scenery.

Striker, never being one to pass up a good villain monologue, told Blitzo exactly why he was there, and his reasons quickly made the fight much more serious in tone. Having long been open about his hatred of Hell’s ruling classes, Striker was well aware that Blitzo’s impassioned speech against Satan in Helluva Boss Season 2’s penultimate episode had made him an instant working-class hero and de facto resistance figure among Impkind (a role that Blitzo neither wants nor is well suited to, not least of all because he lives with, and is in love with, an exiled Goetian prince).

Striker had noticed Blitzo’s lack of further revolutionary action, and accuses his nemesis— not entirely incorrectly— of ignoring his own people in favor of his Goetia lover Stolas. Overcome with jealousy of Blitzo’s popularity and disappointment in the imp’s refusal to lead, the cowboy assassin plunges Blitzo underwater, intending to leave the would-be face of the Imp Revolution to drown and spin a tale to his grieving followers about where Blitzo was killed by humans and, with his final breaths, gave Striker authority over the Imp Uprising movement. As Striker, who is increasingly implied to be half-Fausil (shark demon) himself, swims taunting circles around Blitzo, his glowing eyes, silent movement through the water, and murderous intent make the idea of Imps having a crocodilian nature very real and very scary.

While it is clear that Striker is too lost in his own envy and anger to understand that Blitzo does not mean to present any competition for role of resistance leader, he still makes some heavy-hitting points about Hell’s cruel and inequitable class structure in this sequence. For better or for worse, Blitzo has received a painful reminder that his public crash-out landed him in this leadership role whether he wants it or not, and that he can’t outrun his newfound fame forever. It is doubtless that Striker’s words will be whispering at the back of Blitzo’s mind for a long time.

2) Stolas and Octavia Reconcile

As Blitzo sinks to his death in an earthly watery grave, the show returns to the B-plot at the Museum of Spells. Initially, Octavia had been terse and grumpy around her estranged father (as could well be expected, as during their last interaction in Season 2’s final episode “Sinsmas”, Octavia made it clear that her trust in Stolas had been irreparably shattered and that she wanted him out of her life), however as the trio’s museum tour went on, it became clear that Octavia has come to trust Vassago despite his connection to Stolas. The parrotish Goetia’s anecdotes about his and Stolas’ rebellious youth lead Octavia to open up a bit more, curious about her father’s own teenage antics. Things cannot remain cheerful forever, though— there’s still too much left unsaid. As Octavia struggles with a spell, Stolas advises her to identify whatever mental or emotional struggle is blocking her magic, only for Octavia to snap back that she knows perfectly well what’s wrong with her—she is overwhelmed by feelings of grief, powerlessness and betrayal after Stolas left her and her mother.

What follows is one of the Hellaverse’s trademark plot devices— a dramatic musical duet with truly polished belting vocals and gorgeous dreamlike video accompaniment, wherein two characters whose relationship seems headed for permanent destruction are able to air their feelings, truly hear each other’s point of view, and reconcile. In this instance, in the lyrics of the achingly heartfelt ballad “What Went Wrong”, Octavia confronts Stolas with her feelings of abandonment and betrayal when he walked out on his family, while Stolas describes the experience of being trapped in a social role that kept him permanently miserable and cut off from his own identity— all while the pair dance amid swirling stars, smoke, and portal-like flashback windows of prior seasons’ scenes.

Although these sudden and visually spectacular ends to major character conflicts can be jarring to Hellaverse fans, especially those not versed in the classic Musical Theatre tropes that the shows’ creative teams draw heavy inspiration from, they are a time-honored Hellaverse trope. As can be expected, the musical number does its job— Stolas and Octavia see eye-to-eye, agreeing to rekindle their close father-and-daughter bond, with Stolas promising to remain in Octavia’s life and Octavia admitting that she does not truly want to hate her father.

1) Helluva Boss’ New Hot Couple— Striker and Barbie Wire?!

With Blitzo left to drown, it almost seemed as though we were headed for a midseason cliffhanger of deadly peril— thankfully, Blitzo’s POV fuzzes back into focus, and we see that Barbie Wire has come to the rescue. Having finally finished off the last of the would-be gator hunters, Barbie seems to have come looking for Blitz and, discovering the evidence of his and Striker’s fight, been able to swim down, save her brother and thwart Striker’s scheme to usurp Blitzo’s unearned and unwanted title of resistance hero.

However, as Striker and Barbie grapple in the grass, a truly unexpected thing happens— Striker sees Barbie Wire’s harsh, angry, snarling visage as she pins him to the ground, and seems to fall instantly in love with her. Barbie is at first put off by Striker’s sudden shift in demeanor, but quickly warms to the idea— and while it seems that her main goal here is just to make a quick buck working with an assassin who isn’t her estranged brother and won’t drag her to earth, Barbie seems to be at least considering harboring some genuine romantic feelings for the (admittedly tall, strong, and dashing) cowboy demon as well. The pair share some mocking jabs at Blitz before departing back through a portal to Hell, leaving Blitzo gaping, dumbfounded, at the fact that his sister had just coupled up with what could well be considered his arch-nemesis. Don’t worry, Blitzo, the audience is as stunned and confused by this turn of events as you are.