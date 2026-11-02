VisionQuest Episode 7 to Introduce Iconic Marvel Character, Drastically Change Vision, New Theory Suggests

The penultimate episode of VisionQuest, episode 7, titled “Immolation,” hits Disney+ tomorrow evening, and with just two episodes left to go, one new fan theory may have just cracked the case on multiple VisionQuest mysteries. Currently, a few major question marks remain for the series, including, perhaps most of all, who the mysterious character the Client is and what they really want with Vision. Most recently, the Client hinted at wanting to make Vision more ‘real,’ although what exactly that meant remains elusive for now. The Client also doesn’t seem to be Ultron or Jocasta—both popular theories early on—and it has already been confirmed that the Client isn’t Billy Maximoff.

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Running parallel to this question is the more subtle , a.k.a. Human Torch, who was the first synthezoid. It’s been unclear how significant a role this character would play, especially as the episodes have gone on, but a new theory, shared by Spider Sapiens on X, suggests that not only will Jim Hammond make an appearance but also that he could be the Client himself. And that, in turn, has massive implications for Vision’s character arc in VisionQuest and his character overall moving forward. Check out more below.

Jim Hammond Could Be the Client…And Planning to Take Over Vision’s Body

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This new VisionQuest theory connects the dots of multiple mysteries ongoing in the show, although especially who the Client potentially is and what he wants with Vision. Specifically, the theory posits that the Client is Jim Hammond, who is seeking Vision and, critically, wants him to arrive intact because he intends to take over Vision’s body. Already, audiences have seen how this might work, with Ultron briefly inhabiting Vision’s body and certainly using that to his advantage. Undoubtedly, Hammond would be looking for a more permanent takeover, but particularly given the references to the Client giving Vision a heart and soul, this would make sense as a strategy for Hammond to, effectively, ‘resurrect’ himself. What’s more, there is a Marvel Comics connection here, as in the comics, Ultron used Hammond’s body as a baseline for Vision.

The shadowy Client in #VisionQuest may be Jim Hammond,the original Human Torch and the MCU’s first synthezoid 🚨



The clues are adding up. The show has repeatedly invoked Hammond and his creator, Phineas Horton, while a picture of the Human Torch appears in Vision’s Mindspace.… pic.twitter.com/8YP5hZFHAG — Spider Sapiens (@spider_sapienz) October 29, 2026

As this theory also mentions, the episode title being “Immolation” could additionally hint that this is the story to come, as the word means to kill, destroy, or sacrifice, often by fire. With that in mind, some connection to Hammond feels highly likely, and this explanation tied to the Client just makes sense. Of course, what or who will be immolated remains to be seen, but there will be many hoping that does not refer to Vision. While he was already a popular character before VisionQuest, the series has renewed interest in the character, and many want to see Vision, Tommy, Billy, and Wanda (despite the latter’s death) reunited eventually.

What do you think of this theory? Do you believe the Client is Jim Hammond or someone else? Share your thoughts in the comments below.