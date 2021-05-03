Leverage: Redemption Trailer and Release Date Revealed

✖

IMDb TV has released the official teaser for Leverage: Redemption, a revival of the beloved heist series Leverage, which ran from 2008 until 2012 on TNT. According to this new teaser, which brings back the whole original cast except for previous lead Tim Hutton, the series will be available to stream on the free, ad-supported channel beginning in July. Hutton is set to be replaced by Noah Wyle (ER, Falling Skies), who has previously worked with Leverage veteran Christian Kane on The Librarians. The original series featured writing by Jaime Reyes/Blue Beetle co-creator John Rogers, and both the original and this revival star Aldis Hodge, who is set to play Hawkman in Black Adam.

Minus Hutton -- who was never attached to the revival -- the concept will play out more or less the same: the Leverage team will provide ordinary people with "leverage" to get even with rich and powerful forces who have heretofore been able to take advantage of them with impunity. Each of the various characters from the original series have their own role, with Wyle's character serving as the "inside man" for their various elaborate cons. Also joining the cast is Aleyse Shannon, who will play Hardison's (Hodge) foster sister. Hodge will be a recurring character rather than a series regular this time around, to accommodate his shooting schedule on City on the Hill. Should the series go beyond one season, it's likely that Hardison's role will remain smaller than the other leads', as they begin butting up against Black Adam's production schedule.

You can see the trailer below.

You can also see the official synopsis below:

In this new iteration and new world, the Leverage crew have watched as the rich and powerful continue to take what they want without consequence. Grifter Sophie Devereaux (Gina Bellman), thief Parker (Beth Riesgraf), hitter Eliot Spencer (Christian Kane), and hacker Alec Hardison (Aldis Hodge) have watched the world change over the last eight years.Since their last job, it’s become easier – and sometimes legal – for the rich to become richer and the powerful to squash anyone who gets in their way.

To address the changes in the world around them, the team finds new blood in Harry Wilson (Noah Wyle), a corporate lawyer who is looking for redemption after realizing he’d been sitting on the wrong side of the table for his entire career, and Breanna Casey (Aleyse Shannon), Hardison’s foster sister who has a knack for computers, robotics, and getting into trouble.

Leverage: Redemption is set to drop on July 7 on IMDb TV.