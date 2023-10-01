Emily in Paris: New Report Could Hint at When Season 4 Starts Filming

With the WGA strike over and negotiations between SAG-AFTRA and the AMPTP set to resume, Hollywood is slowly coming back to life and that means some popular shows could be getting back to work soon — including Netflix's Emily in Paris. According to Variety, the popular Lily Collins starring series is tentatively scheduled to start shooting again in January in Paris ahead of the Olympics. Per the report, the series will shoot at Studios Monjoi rather than Cité du Cinema studios where it filmed the previous three seasons as the latter studio has been booked for the Olympics. Exteriors are set to film on location in Paris. The report also noted that scripts for the new season have not yet been finalized.

Season 4 of Emily in Paris Will Head to Rome

Earlier this year as part of Netflix's TUDUM, Collins teased what fans can expect in Season 4 — including an adventure to Rome.

"As soon as I thought Emily was on her path and things were going great, we read the finale and I was like, 'Wait what?' Luckily, we know we're going to a Season 4 so we get to explore all the cliffhangers knowing now that Camille is pregnant, and they were engaged, and they were going to get married!" Collins explained in an interview with Decider. "It's a lot to take in and I think you see it on Emily's face at the end of the show where there's just so much that there ends up being like nothing, because it's such a numbing feeling of 'I can't even compute all of this, and so I don't know where it goes from here.' She's already fought to get Alfie back once. Will he want her back? I don't know. There's so much to unpack there and I'm just so excited for the writers and Darren [Star, creator and showrunner] to kind of develop it and let us know."

What is Emily in Paris about?

One year after moving from Chicago to Paris for her dream job, Emily finds herself at a crucial crossroads in every aspect of her life. Faced with two very different paths, Emily will have to decide exactly where her loyalties lie — at work and in her romantic life — and what those decisions mean for her future in France, all while continuing to immerse herself in the adventures and surprising twists and turns that life in Paris provides.

Award-winning creator and showrunner Darren Star returns to helm the third season of the Emmy-nominated series EMILY IN PARIS. Producer and star Lily Collins also returns as Emily Cooper, alongside returning series regulars Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Lucas Bravo, Ashley Park, Camille Razat, Samuel Arnold, Bruno Gouery, William Abadie, and Lucien Laviscount. EMILY IN PARIS is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, Darren Star Productions, and Jax Media.

Season 4 of Emily in Paris does not yet have a release date.