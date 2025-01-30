Netflix Confirms Reboot of Major TV Show Is Happening (And With a Big Potential Change)

In one of the most surprising bits of TV you’ll hear all week, Little House on the Prairie is coming back to television. The iconic novels from Laura Ingalls Wilder be getting a new adaptation on Netflix, of all places, with The Boys and The Vampire Diaries‘ Rebecca Sonnenshine serving as the reboot’s showrunner.

The original Little House on the Prairie was a TV behemoth throughout the 1970s and early 1980s, airing 204 episodes across nine seasons between 1974 and 1983. The series also expanded to three made-for-TV movies that continued the story. That’s part of what makes the move so surprising for Netflix, because very few of the streamer’s originals could be described as “long-running.”

There’s also a good possibility that the tone of this new series is much different than the original series. Not only are we living in a totally different time, but the logline for Netflix’s new series teases an “epic survival tale,” which hints at a much more intense, serious show. Take a look:

“Part hopeful family drama, part epic survival tale, and part origin story of the American West, this fresh adaptation of Laura Ingalls Wilder’s iconic semi-autobiographical Little House books offers a kaleidoscopic view of the struggles and triumphs of those who shaped the frontier.”

What kind of shape this new Little House on the Prairie series takes remains to be seen, but fans of the books and original series will be interested to see how Netflix tackles the beloved story.

“Little House on the Prairie has captured the hearts and imaginations of so many fans around the world, and we’re excited to share its enduring themes of hope and optimism with a fresh take on this iconic story,” Netflix Drama Series VP Jinny Howe said in a statement. “Rebecca’s vision threads the needle with an emotional depth that will delight both new and existing fans of this beloved classic.”

“I fell deeply in love with these books when I was five years old,” added Sonnenshine. “They inspired me to become a writer and a filmmaker, and I am honored and thrilled to be adapting these stories for a new global audience with Netflix.”

While Little House on the Prairie hasn’t been on the air for more than 40 years, it has still found a lot of streaming success over on Peacock. All nine seasons are available on that service, along with the three feature films.