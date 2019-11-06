TV Shows

Little Mermaid Fans Can't Handle How Sebastian Looks in Little Mermaid Live

Tonight, ABC aired it’s small-screen live musical production of the beloved Disney classic, The […]

Tonight, ABC aired it’s small-screen live musical production of the beloved Disney classic, The Little Mermaid with The Little Mermaid Live! The production featured an impressive cast of talented performers, such as Moana star Auli’i Cravalho as Ariel, Queen Latifah as Ursula, John Stamos as Chef Louis, and Shaggy as Sebastian, Ariel’s loyal crab companion.

And while there is a lot to take in with The Little Mermaid Live! fans are having a particularly entertaining reaction to Shaggy’s Sebastian. Soon after the performer made his ocean sidekick debut, fans lit up social media with their thoughts about things, particularly the red jacket and pants combo the performer was wearing as his costume that drew more than comparisons to the ensemble worn by Michael Jackson in Thriller.

No, we’re not kidding. Shaggy’s Sebastian look really does look a lot like Thriller and now we’re starting to see The Little Mermaid in a very different light.

Of course, there were other comparisons as well, including one to Eddie Murphy but overall fans were just having a field day cracking jokes and throwing shade. We’ve collected some of our favorite takes so you, too, can join in. Scroll on to find some of our favorite reactions to Shaggy as Sebastian in The Little Mermaid Live! and be sure to let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

