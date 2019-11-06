Little Mermaid Fans Can’t Handle How Sebastian Looks in Little Mermaid Live

Tonight, ABC aired it’s small-screen live musical production of the beloved Disney classic, The Little Mermaid with The Little Mermaid Live! The production featured an impressive cast of talented performers, such as Moana star Auli’i Cravalho as Ariel, Queen Latifah as Ursula, John Stamos as Chef Louis, and Shaggy as Sebastian, Ariel’s loyal crab companion.

And while there is a lot to take in with The Little Mermaid Live! fans are having a particularly entertaining reaction to Shaggy’s Sebastian. Soon after the performer made his ocean sidekick debut, fans lit up social media with their thoughts about things, particularly the red jacket and pants combo the performer was wearing as his costume that drew more than comparisons to the ensemble worn by Michael Jackson in Thriller.

No, we’re not kidding. Shaggy’s Sebastian look really does look a lot like Thriller and now we’re starting to see The Little Mermaid in a very different light.

Of course, there were other comparisons as well, including one to Eddie Murphy but overall fans were just having a field day cracking jokes and throwing shade. We’ve collected some of our favorite takes so you, too, can join in. Scroll on to find some of our favorite reactions to Shaggy as Sebastian in The Little Mermaid Live! and be sure to let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

They put Shaggy in Michael Jackson’s Thriller outfit and called him Sebastian #TheLittleMermaidLive pic.twitter.com/AXnQTZoGbO — jenna (@pearsonsbec) November 6, 2019

I know they lying. They didn’t even try and give Shaggy claws, nothing. Look like he in line for a club in ATL, not playing Sebastian 🥴😭. #TheLittleMermaidLive pic.twitter.com/RKd83RQaZy — Taylor 🌻 (@TayderrTotts) November 6, 2019

Executive 1: we got Shaggy to play Sebastian!

Executive 2: Hear me out what if we dressed him like Eddie Murphy in Raw. #LittleMermaidLive pic.twitter.com/GBVcnDVNH9 — The Casserole Casanova (@the_casserole) November 6, 2019

My daughter’s watching The Little Mermaid live and Shaggy dressed as Sebastian is just him dressed like Eddie Murphy. pic.twitter.com/YmXcrXesYJ — PJ Laird (@PjLaird924) November 6, 2019

Is this a Sebastian costume for multi-million dollar ABC production of little mermaid live…or just a dude wearing a red jacket and red pants?? pic.twitter.com/s249arikev — Dave Brock (@drbrock37) November 6, 2019

The fact the Shaggy is playing Sebastian and is dressed as Michael Jackson.#TheLittleMermaidLive pic.twitter.com/sQuOlXMuWP — Nae Nae (@_NeylanPatton_) November 6, 2019

Shaggy as Sebastian in a Michael Jackson Thriller costume #TheLittleMermaidLive pic.twitter.com/yfz3gOYdZW — Cai (@spiceNsports) November 6, 2019

They really got Shaggy up here as Sebastian in just a red jacket and jeans #TheLittleMermaidLive pic.twitter.com/8zZRcAHjIm — R&B = Feelins 😭😍 & Sex Songs 🤤👅 (@TheBossUKNOWIis) November 6, 2019

Only tuned in to see exactly how Shaggy was going to be Sebastian



….and this is just a regular Tuesday night outfit for a Jamaican man tbh #TheLittleMermaidLive pic.twitter.com/w2vnDu57jO — Babyface Killah 🧃 (@YoAdriBaby) November 6, 2019

Yes, yes they did.