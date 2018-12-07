Hilary Duff Confirms ‘Lizzie McGuire’ Revival Talks

The age of reboots is still going strong, and after Disney Channel‘s upcoming live-action Kim Possible movie, they might be turning to another beloved property with the help of Hilary Duff.

The actress recently confirmed to Entertainment Tonight that there are ongoing talks about reviving Lizzie McGuire, the Disney series that ran from 2001 to 2004 and spawned a theatrical film.

“There’s been some conversations,” Duff said before hedging her bets. “It’s definitely not a go. I don’t want to get everyone wild talking about it.”

She expressed excitement about the possibility of a revival looking at how the teen has progressed into adulthood.

“I mean I love her so much,” she gushed of the lovable character and her animated alter ego. “I think she was so important to girls at an important time in their life. If she could be important to them again at this age, I think that would be amazing.”

When asked where she thought Lizzie would be in the present day, Duff revealed that “there’s been lots of conversations about that,” before adding: “I don’t think she’s a mom yet, but she might be getting there soon.”

While this is enough to get any ’90s kid excited, don’t count your chickens yet. Duff stressed that there are only early discussions, and that the project might not come to fruition.

“It could be a possibility or it could be nothing, so we’ll see,” Duff said.

Lizzie McGuire launched Duff’s career, and she went on to star in films like A Cinderella Story, Cheaper by the Dozen, and Raise Your Voice.

The Lizzie McGuire Movie, released in 2003, served as the “finale” of the series and showcased her character’s adventures in Rome. The film ends with her beginning a relationship with her best friend Gordo.

It remains to be seen which of her friends or family will show up, but fans of the original series should get excited at the possibilities of more Lizzie McGuire stories in the future.