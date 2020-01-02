TV Shows

Disney Fans Are Losing It Over Their First Look at Lizzie McGuire Revival

We’re officially in 2020, and the new year and decade is bringing people quite a lot to look […]

By

We’re officially in 2020, and the new year and decade is bringing people quite a lot to look forward to — especially when it comes to movies and TV shows. Disney+ celebrated the new year in a pretty delightful way, with a teaser chronicling their original content for 2020. Among these was a split-second look at the Lizzie McGuire revival, which will see Hilary Duff returning in the titular role.

The Lizzie McGuire revival was first announced during Disney’s D23 Expo last year, and is set to follow a now 30-year-old Lizzie as she navigates through life in New York City.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Also returning for the series are original creator Terri Minsky, as well as Adam Lamberg as Gordo, and Hallie Todd, Robert Carradine, and Jake Thomas as Lizzie’s family members. (And yes, Lizzie’s cartoon alter-ego is expected to return as well.)

“It’s so great to be home,” Duff said of returning for the revival. “Lizzie is older, wiser, and has a much bigger shoe budget, which is exciting.”

Even though the footage didn’t show too much of the upcoming revival, that didn’t stop fans from getting genuinely hyped. Here are a few of our favorite reactions.

Amazing

AAAAH

Yasss

EMOTIONAL

Truth

!!!!!!

Totally Fair

Wow

Accurate

Get Ready

Tagged:
,

Related Posts