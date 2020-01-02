Disney Fans Are Losing It Over Their First Look at Lizzie McGuire Revival

We’re officially in 2020, and the new year and decade is bringing people quite a lot to look forward to — especially when it comes to movies and TV shows. Disney+ celebrated the new year in a pretty delightful way, with a teaser chronicling their original content for 2020. Among these was a split-second look at the Lizzie McGuire revival, which will see Hilary Duff returning in the titular role.

Is this not what 2020 vision means? From #ToyStory 4 and Aladdin to #LizzieMcGuire and WandaVision, here’s a look into our future at the blockbusters and Originals coming to #DisneyPlus this year. pic.twitter.com/QHGMHat89n — Disney+ (@disneyplus) January 1, 2020

The Lizzie McGuire revival was first announced during Disney’s D23 Expo last year, and is set to follow a now 30-year-old Lizzie as she navigates through life in New York City.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Also returning for the series are original creator Terri Minsky, as well as Adam Lamberg as Gordo, and Hallie Todd, Robert Carradine, and Jake Thomas as Lizzie’s family members. (And yes, Lizzie’s cartoon alter-ego is expected to return as well.)

“It’s so great to be home,” Duff said of returning for the revival. “Lizzie is older, wiser, and has a much bigger shoe budget, which is exciting.”

Even though the footage didn’t show too much of the upcoming revival, that didn’t stop fans from getting genuinely hyped. Here are a few of our favorite reactions.

Amazing

Oh my god theres a split second of footage from Lizzie McGuire yaaaaaaàaaaa babbbeeee https://t.co/Pulk4nRv0C — 🌈Be With eM🇨🇦🏳️‍🌈 (@EMfys_Nest) January 1, 2020

AAAAH

LIZZIE MCGUIRE pic.twitter.com/Senr2bZdvV — Dysul~ Toss a coin to your Arqueólogo (@DysulFurment) January 1, 2020

Yasss

Gotta rewatch Lizzie McGuire to be ready https://t.co/Rn6Il59uY4 — Nick (@RheasStorm) January 1, 2020

EMOTIONAL

OH MY GOD THE CLIP OF LIZZIE MCGUIRE GAVE ME GOOSEBUMPS AND IT WAS JUST HILARY DUFF SAYING “HI ITS ME” THIS GIVES ME MY RIGUTS https://t.co/x23KQau3LK — ciara princess harris-wilson stan page (@ciarabeautymarx) January 1, 2020

Truth

Lizzie McGuire in her 30s: “Hi, it’s me”

The 8 year old Hilary Duff fanboy within me: pic.twitter.com/82KNaDoUnZ — Tony (@iiswhotfiis) January 2, 2020

!!!!!!

LIZZIE MCGUIRE TEASE IN THIS TRAILER?!?!?!!!?! OMGGGGGGG, WE LOVE TO SEE IT!!!!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/7L8JE7poEf — ✨Francis Dominic✨ (@francisdominiic) January 1, 2020

Totally Fair

Did I scream at “Lizzie McGuire” …yes, yes I did! pic.twitter.com/rDmrAwvOST — Patrick Dougall (@PatrickADougall) January 1, 2020

Wow

lizzie mcguire was the first show I ever truly loved and hilary duff was my first concert and now the show is BACK 2020 is going to be incredible because of this fact alone pic.twitter.com/N0B8x5bozE — ❁ (@bbayIie) January 1, 2020

Accurate

Disney+ giving us five seconds of #LizzieMcGuire footage in their 2020 promo.



Me: pic.twitter.com/fZ7zxJ6Bmg — Jenn 👽 (@jennyinsomnia) January 2, 2020

Get Ready