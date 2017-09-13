Nate Corddry Joins Hulu’s ‘Locke & Key’ Adaptation

It looks like the Locke family has just added another member.

Deadline is reporting that Nate Corddry has joined the cast of Hulu‘s Locke & Key pilot. The fantasy horror series, which is based off of the IDW comic of the same name, will follow three siblings who realize that their ancestral home has keys that access various magical powers. Corddry will be playing Duncan Locke, who is the uncle of the series’ three main characters.

You can find the character description for Corddry’s character below.

“Duncan does what he can to ease the family’s pain after his older brother’s murder, and he and his boyfriend, Brian Rogers, help Nina and the kids settle into the old family home. Duncan doesn’t seem to think that there’s anything wrong with the house, but he possesses a few critical secrets…”

Corddry is best known for his roles on Mom and TRON: Uprising, as well as appearances in films such as The Circle and Ghostbusters.

A live-action adaptation of Locke & Key has been in development for quite some time, initially as a film series. The television series has been in development since May of 2016, but just recently began fleshing out its cast. Frances O’Connor will be playing the family’s matriarch, Nina, while It‘s Jackson Robert Scott will be playing the youngest member of the clan.

The Locke & Key pilot is being developed by Joe Hill, who co-created the original comic series, and Lost alum Carlton Cuse. Directing the pilot will be Andy Muschietti, who is currently celebrating the box office success of his latest film, It.