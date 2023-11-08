Marvel Studios Releases 10 Minutes of Mobius on Personal Watercraft

Last week, Loki finally gave the people what they really wanted when they gave Mobius (Owen Wilson) a Jet Ski in Season 2 Episode 5 and now, ahead of the series finale on Thursday night, Marvel Studios is giving fans even more of a good thing. On Wednesday, Marvel released a 10-minute video of Mobius on a personal watercraft. Yes, you read that right: a full 10 minutes of Mobius riding a Jet Ski. As you can see for yourself in the video below, the footage comes from the moment in last week's episode when we meet Mobius' "real world" identity and is pretty much just a super cut, but it's still pretty great.

In Episode 5, viewers learn Mobius' origin story, learning that his name is Don and that he worked at Piranha Powersports in Cleveland, Ohio selling personal watercraft. The scene where fans finally get to see Mobius on a Jet Ski is one that doesn't exactly see him out on the water — he's in the showroom at Piranha Powersports — but it's fun and it's something that series executive producer Kevin Wright said was important to deliver to pay off on the jokes from Season 1.

"We knew in the script [the Jet Ski] was going to be something funny," Wright said. "There was always joke ideas of tags for the end of Season 1 or other things. We knew eventually we were going to have to pay it off, but it was just kind of waiting for the right moment so that it would be its most fulfilling."

"We wanted to find a way to do it in an unexpected way," he continued. "I mean, there's been so much anticipation, and I think we could have just plopped him on a Jet Ski riding around a lake, and people would have been just as happy. Owen said something really funny, which was he compared it a little bit to an old TV romance — will they, won't they? He's like, well, the second you do it, the thing kind of is done. So, he's like, if we're going to do it now, it's got to be really fun and really unexpected."

Loki's Season 2 Finale Is Poised to Be Huge

Even before Episode 5 aired last week, Loki cinematographer Isaac Bauman teased that there were massive things coming in the final two episodes of the Marvel Cinematic Universe series, telling ComicBook.com that the. "most meaningful day" on set happened when filming those two episodes in particular, especially for Loki's journey.

"We shot the climactic sequence of the season, at least a major piece of it, the significant piece, on a single day, on a sound stage very near the end of our shoot," Bauman said. "I think it was probably the most meaningful day of the whole production because you could feel just the weight of this story, Loki's story, which has gone on for so long, closing this chapter at least."

"It felt like once we're finished shooting this sequence, we as a crew, as creatives, we have now contributed a very significant chapter in the story of one of the greatest characters of our generation," Bauman continued. "It actually felt that way on set, which is incredible."

