Loki: 5 Marvel Comics Stories Featuring the God of Mischief as a Hero

God of Mischief. The Lord of Lies. Master Manipulator. Hero? Loki Laufeyson is the meddlesome and mischief-making adopted brother of the mighty Thor, a jealous would-be king who has plotted against his Asgardian Avenger arch-enemy since his first appearance in the pages of Journey into Mystery. Proving himself a dangerous deceiver, a scheming sorcerer, and a terrible trickster over decades of Marvel comic books, the shape-shifting Loki has in recent years taken on a new form: an anti-hero reshaped in part by the popularity of his live-action counterpart, Tom Hiddleston's Loki, across a decade of films set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

In the Marvel Studios original series Loki, set after his Tesseract-thieving escape from 2012 New York during the events of Avengers: Endgame, the God of Mischief is labeled a "Variant" by the Time Variance Authority: a bureaucratic organization existing outside of time and space and threatening to delete Loki from reality for his crimes against the "sacred timeline."

After creating a branched reality — splitting off from 2012's The Avengers and leaving behind the brotherly bond he developed with Thor (Chris Hemsworth) across Thor: The Dark World, Thor: Ragnarok, and Avengers: Infinity War — Variant Loki becomes a man-on-the-run through time and space when he helps TVA Agent Mobius M. Mobius (Owen Wilson) pursue an even greater threat wreaking havoc on the timeline.

"His mercurial nature is that you don't know whether, across the [Marvel Cinematic Universe], he's a hero or a villain or an anti-hero. You don't know whether you can trust him," Hiddleston previously told Empire about this not-yet-redeemed Loki in Loki, which is "about identity, and about integrating the disparate fragments of the many selves that he can be, and perhaps the many selves that we are."

"I thought it was very exciting because I've always found Loki a very complex construct," Hiddleston said of the character who died a hero in Infinity War. "Who is this character who can wear so many masks, and changes shape, and seems to change his external feeling on a sixpence?"

Below are Marvel team-ups and crossovers featuring Loki as an anti-hero — or a hero — before he returns in Loki, premiering June 9 on Disney+: