Loki Plot Synopsis Threatens to Delete the God of Mischief From Reality

✖

Fans have known for some time that the upcoming Disney+ Loki series would deal with his surprising exit from Avengers: Endgame. Various trailers and teasers have offered some hints as well, like his work with the Time Variance Authority, but now an official synopsis reveals how big the stakes really are for the god of mischief. The Direct brings word of what the official synopsis for the series will be, which reads: "Picking up immediately after Loki steals the Tesseract (again), he finds himself called before the Time Variance Authority, a bureaucratic organization that exists outside of time and space, forced to answer for his crimes against the timeline and given a choice: face deletion from reality or assist in catching an even greater threat."

We know that Loki appears to agree to the above deal, as he's seen sporting a TVA jacket with "Variant" written across the back. What that greater threat is remains to be seen, but some have theorized the possibility that Kang the Conquerer could be that unnamed nemesis. This hasn't been confirmed by Marvel Studios, though that villain has been announced to appear on the big screen with Lovecraft Country star Jonathan Majors confirmed to play the part in the upcoming Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

Confirmed cast members for the series include, naturally, Tom Hiddleston as the titular character, plus Owen Wilson as Time Variance Authority agent Mobius M. Mobius, with Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku, Richard E. Grant, Sasha Lane, and Erika Coleman.

"The god of mischief will step out of his brother’s shadow and into his own series on Disney+ in May of next year,” Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige teased about Loki during Disney Investors Day last year. “The great Tom Hiddleston returns as Loki, and he’s joined in the series by Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku, and Richard E. Grant. As with our other shows coming to Disney+, we wanted to try something a little different. Explore a new genre for us at Marvel Studios. So, we’ve put Loki in the middle of his own crime thriller. If that sounds a little bit unusual, don’t worry, Loki is just as confused.”

Loki debuts on Disney+ in June 11, 2021. If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.