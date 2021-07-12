Loki Writer Debunks Episode 6 “Spoiler” About Unrevealed Variant

✖

Loki writer Eric Martin debunks a social media "spoiler" that appeared to identify a character as another variant of Loki (Tom Hiddleston), seemingly ruining a surprise from Episode 6. Spoiler warning for Marvel's Loki. A since-deleted tweet from Marvel Studios Canada, reading "Ladies and gentlemen... The Lokis," included an image of Time Variance Authority soldier Hunter B-15 (Wunmi Mosaku) alongside photos of Loki variants Alligator Loki and Boastful Loki (DeObia Oparei). The tweet, which appears below, said the three "Lokis" appear together in Episode 5, "Journey Into Mystery," where Loki Variant L1130 (Hiddleston) and Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) encounter such variants as Kid Loki (Jack Veal) and Classic Loki (Richard E. Grant) in The Void.

"I don't think all of these are Lokis…," Martin, a writer and co-producer on Loki, tweeted in response to the now-deleted tweet from @MarvelStudiosCA.

Did they really just tell us that Hunter B-15 is a Loki???? #HunterB15 #Loki pic.twitter.com/QF7SFSWT45 — Harley 🐊 (@HarleyOdinson) July 10, 2021

I don’t think all of these are Lokis… https://t.co/knO4s7LFfr — Eric Martin (@MrEricMartin) July 11, 2021

Episode 5 ends with Loki and Sylvie journeying into mystery together and heading into a fortress in The Void, which could be Chronopolis: the main base of operations for Immortus, a.k.a. the time-traveling Kang the Conqueror, in the Marvel comic books. Series composer Natalie Holt told Decider that there are "big forces being played with" in Episode 5 and 6, the season finale premiering Wednesday, July 14 on Disney+.

"There's a bunch more to discover about everyone, I think. Things are going to get probably even weirder [in Episode 6]," Di Martino previously told Radio Times. On concluding the six-episode series, Di Martino said of the finale, "I just hope [the fans] think, 'Wow. Holy macaroni. That was even better than I thought it could be.' I hope that we do the fans justice and that we make a show that the longstanding Loki fans really love, because they’re important, and this character has been around for a long time. And we want to do him justice."

Episode 6 of Loki premieres July 14 on Disney+.

If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here. Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.