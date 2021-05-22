Marvel Studios Disney+ Promo Reveals New Loki Footage

Loki (Tom Hiddleston) wields a flaming sword in a fiery new look at the Marvel Studios original series Loki. Spinning out of the big-screen Thor franchise and Avengers: Endgame, where Loki escaped custody with a Tesseract after being defeated by Earth's mightiest heroes in 2012's The Avengers, this "variant" Loki travels through time and space when Mobius M. Mobius (Owen Wilson) and the Time Variance Authority threaten to delete him from reality — unless the God of Mischief helps them fix branched timelines while stopping an even greater threat.

You can get the latest look at Loki in the international ad for Disney+ Hotstar Premium, featuring footage from preceding Marvel series WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

"We drew inspiration from a wide breadth of ideas as the TVA shows up all throughout [Marvel Comics]," Loki head writer Michael Waldron previously told EW. "There's Fantastic Four runs, where they're running around, and they're in She-Hulk in a cool way. All of those stories were inspiration in just saying like, 'Alright, what is this crazy organization? And how can we now make them real in a way that you could actually shoot a TV show about them?'"

As Loki stays "ten steps ahead" of Mobius and the TVA — including Judge Ravonna Lexus Renslayer (Gugu Mbatha-Raw) and Hunter B-15 (Wunmi Mosaku) — the master schemer finds a "very unique relationship" in Wilson's time-keeping TVA Agent.

"Mobius is not unlike Owen Wilson in that he's sort of nonplussed by the [Marvel Cinematic Universe]," Marvel Studios president and producer Kevin Feige told EW. "[Loki] is used to getting a reaction out of people, whether it's his brother or his father, or the other Avengers. He likes to be very flamboyant and theatrical. Mobius doesn't give him the reaction he's looking for. That leads to a very unique relationship that Loki's not used to."

Loki premieres Wednesday, June 9, on Disney+.