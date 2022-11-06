Eternals Star Comments on Their MCU Future

It's only a matter of time before Kumail Nanjiani's Kingo returns to the Marvel Cinematic Universe—at least, that's what the actor hopes. While Nanjiani doesn't know exactly when the character could return, outside of an apparent Easter egg in Loki Season Two, he hopes he's not done exploring the character.

"I'm completely in the dark. I have no idea what's going on. Truly no idea what's going on. I genuinely don't know when or if Kingo is coming back to the MCU. I really have no idea. I'm just really excited about the direction they're going," Nanjiani said in a recent chat with Collider. "The new people they've cast are really good. I just saw the new Black Panther movie, and I've never seen a blockbuster like that, that's so complicated and tragic, in so many different ways, but also really fun and funny and thrilling. So, I think they're really stretching and doing some great stuff right now. I'd love to come back and do stuff, but I genuinely have no idea."

Will there be an Eternals 2?

The future of the franchise is still a bit murky after critics panned Chloe Zhaos' take on the group. Still, Eternals producer Nate Moore confirmed with us earlier this month the characters would return in some shape, way, or form. "I don't want to spoil anything, but we have not seen the last of those characters," Moore declared while promoting Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Why was Blade in Eternals?

While most thought Mahershala Ali wouldn't appear as Blade until his self-titled movie, which has now been delayed to 2024, the actor made a surprise voice cameo in the mid-credits scene of Eternals, approaching Kit Harington's Dane Whitman as he examined the Ebony Blade.

"[Blade] was [part of the scene] for reasons hopefully that would become apparent as you see more things, but [Mahershal Ali] wasn't there on the day," Moore explained on ComicBook.com's Phase Zero podcast in 2021. "And we talked about two versions of that, one where we would cut to him and one where we wouldn't. 'How textual do you want it to be?' And again, it was more just for the fun of it, to tease it a little bit, to hear the voice and not see the man. He was game to do it. Because the Ebony Blade, the characteristics of the Ebony Blade are not dissimilar to some degree to vampirism and we think that's an interesting kind of thing to play with. So, we kind of knew that was on the table."

Eternals is now streaming on Disney+