Is Miss Minutes a Villain in Loki Season 2?

Loki Season 2 had a surprise turn for Miss Minutes in Episode 3. As viewers travelled into the past with Loki and Mobius, a lot of them were left wondering if Miss Minutes was a villain. While the sentient A.I. is more of an antagonist at the moment because of her fickle alliance with Ravonna Renslayer and He Who Remains, we still don't know if she's a complete villain or not. It's clear that she was still taking marching orders from the man at the end of time, but the ending of the episode leaves even that uncertain. Was she just doing He Who Remains bidding, or is this all a part of his gambit as well? Tough to say.

A big reason for the questions about Miss Minutes being a villain really stem from her wild breakdown during the last third of the episode. After Victor Timely, a Kang Variant, tries to leave Renslayer, the A.I. has her all to herself. She is clearly in love with Timely and wants him to make her a physical body so she can act on that attraction. Miss Minutes even does a weird glitching effect superimposed on the body of a mannequin for a while there. But, luckily for Timely, he manages to be saved by outsized forces and closes Miss Minutes in her TemPad. However, now the orange apparition and Renslayer are plotting on his demise.

Miss Minutes Plotting With Ravonna Renslayer

Loki Season 2 Episode 3 finally managed to bring Ravonna Renslayer back into the fold as well. In her quest for "free will", she gets a traveling companion in Miss Minutes. These two ladies are working together to get Victor Timely to the TVA because He Who Remains needed him there for some reason. But, after being betrayed, either one of Rennslayer or Miss Minutes could have a massive heel turn. Gugu Mbatha-Raw brings that steely determination to her performance as the former TVA judge this season. Before things got rolling on Disney+, she spoke to PopCulture.com about what's in store for Rennslayer as she ventures outside the walls of the TVA.

"Oh, my God. You know I can't say anything about Loki," she chuckled. "The Marvel police will come along and just take me away. But no, I'm excited that it's happening, and I really love my character. I think she's unexpected and complex. And so, I'm excited to go to some deeper, darker places with her as well."

What's Going On With Renslayer?

(Photo: Disney+)

Loki Season 1 head writer Michael Waldron talked about Renslayer's path throughout the series with Marvel.com last year. It feels like she's being set up as a villain just like Miss Minutes and Kang the Conqueror really. But, the path in getting there might be the most interesting thing.

"She has the making of a very complex villain that has her own set of principles and beliefs that drive her," Waldron said in that interview. "She doesn't believe that what she's doing is evil. She believes that the mission is for greater good, and Renslayer probably wishes that she never learned that the Time Keepers were fake, that they had just been able to keep doing this forever."

"She's the good soldier of the TVA, just a disciple to the bureaucracy," he continued. "Then it's revealed to be a lie to her. Instead of that galvanizing her and making her question her life's purpose, the way it did with Mobius, Renslayer wants to stay in power. She reacts more in anger."

Where Will Loki Season 2 Go From Here?

Marvel Studios fan-favorite Tom Hiddleston stars in Loki Season 2, returning as the titular God of Mischief for another round of time-traveling hijinx on Disney+ on October 6th. Loki is once again joined by Mobius (Owen Wilson) as the two attempt to keep the timelines intact. After the events of Season 1 saw his variant Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) kill He Who Remains and unleash the wrath of Kang the Conqueror upon the Multiverse, Loki must once again embark on an adventure to keep reality from collapsing.

Loki was last seen in the post-credits scene of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, where he and Mobius were keeping tabs on one of Kang's mysterious variants. Loki Season 2 will continue the story of the Multiverse Saga in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Do you think that Miss Minutes will be a villain? Let us know down in the comments!