Loki Season 2 Could Get a Theatrical Release (Exclusive)

The second season of Loki has come and gone, leaving Marvel fans shocked and stunned. Loki has been a bonafide hit for Marvel Studios on Disney+, with the studio choosing to launch short streaming series' to help boost not only Disney+'s subscriber numbers, but also give characters more of a spotlight. Tom Hiddleston debuted as Loki in 2011's Thor alongside Chris Hemsworth, and has appeared in several Marvel movies since then. The Disney+ series built Loki up as a sympathetic figure following Avengers: Endgame, and the Season 2 finale will have dramatic consequences for Marvel Studios' Multiverse Saga. Instead of fans just watching Loki Season 2 on Disney+, they could soon watch the God of Mischief's exploits on the big screen again.

ComicBook.com spoke to Loki executive producer Kevin Wright about the show's epic Season 2 finale, where he was asked if we'd ever see Loki episodes on the big screen. "I would love it, and I'll say this... obviously, the sound mixing is different for streaming versus theatrical," Wright told ComicBook.com "We did do a theatrical mix of the finale, and that was always like a, 'Who knows?' It's something we talked about with Disney, depending on when the strikes ended and getting everybody together. Depending on how people react to this finale, we've got a version that could be."

Will there be a Loki Season 3?

The first season of Loki ended with a post-credits scene confirming that "Loki will return in season 2." But the Loki season 2 finale doesn't have an end credits scene, so the question is: will there be a Loki season 3?

"We are certainly thinking about how we can continue to tell TVA and Loki base stories," series co-executive producer Kevin Wright told ComicBook. "What I would say is, Season 1 and Season 2 were always conceived as two chapters of the same book. We want to close this book." Wright added: "I think there's a lot more books on the shelf, though."

