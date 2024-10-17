Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches Season 2 Gets a Premiere Date (And It’s Sooner Than You Think)

The witching hour is about to be upon us again. On Thursday, AMC Networks announced at New. York Comic Con that Season 2 of Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches will premiere on January 5, 2025. The series will air on both AMC and AMC+. AMC had previously indicated back in May that Mayfair Witches would return for its sophomore season sometime in 2025. Thursday’s announcement finally gives fans of the gothic horror series a reason to put away their summoning circles when it comes to an exact date. Additionally, while those in attendance for the show’s NYCC panel were treated to an early screening of the Season 2 premiere, the network also released first look footage at the upcoming season revealing something ominous regarding Rowan’s (Alexandra Daddario) infant son and Lasher (Jack Huston). You can check out that clip here.

Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches is based on the late author’s Lives of the Mayfair Witches trilogy of novels. Season 2 of the series will continue Rowan Mayfair’s journey after she has unwittingly given birth to the demon Lasher. She is determined to understand what he has become — human or monster? — and to use him to fulfill her purpose as a healer, but when tragedy strikes, she must put aside her own desires and fight to protect her family. In addition to Daddario and Huston, the series stars Tongayi Chirisa and Harry Hamlin. They will be joined by a handful of new cast members in the new season, including Ben Feldman, Thora Birch, Ted Levine, and Alyssa Jirrels.

Alexandra Daddario as rowan mayfair in season 2 of Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches

Season 1 of Mayfair Witches ended with Rowan giving birth to her child and thus, facilitating Lasher’s rebirth. The season finale also saw the truth about Rowan’s parentage come to light when it was revealed that her uncle Cortland Mayfair (Hamlin) raped her mother, Deirdre. When Cortland attempts to convince Rowan to give him the baby as he wants the power Lasher promises, Rowan turns him to stone. However, first look photos from Season 2 reveal and alive and (seemingly) well Cortland, meaning that Cortland’s story is far from over — and will only get crazier from here with the addition of Levine’s Julien Mayfair, Cortland’s father.

“I find my way out and then a lot of very, very weird things happen to Cortland,” Hamlin said previously. “

“My father is a new cast member, Ted Levine, who was Buffalo Bill in Silence of the Lambs and is an extraordinary actor,” Hamlin continued. “I mean, watch out because it’s crazy.”

Will Season 2 of Mayfair Witches Improve the Series?

While Mayfair Witches is part of AMC’s overall Immortal Universe based on Rice’s novels — the network also has the critically acclaimed Interview With the Vampire which has a third season anticipated for fall 2025 and the upcoming The Talamasca series expected sometime in 2025 as well — fan response to the first season of Mayfair Witches was mixed. However, some of the responses to the early screening of the Season 2 premiere of Mayfair Witches as well as the first look footage shared with the wider public have been promising, including comments that things already “looks and feels wildly better” than the first season. Certainly, moving the series away from Rowan’s journey to finding her true self and getting more rooted into the dark mysteries of The Witching Hour, the novel that serves as much of the basis for the series, will allow for more interesting stories and conflicts. Lasher (presumably) being made flesh offers a much larger threat for Season 2 to explore, as well as the suggestion that the Talamasca may have their own reasons for wanting Lasher to be manifested.

jack huston as lasher in season 2 of anne rice’s mayfair witches

Additionally, given that a Talamasca-centric series is coming, there is certainly potential for crossover, though series showrunner Esta Spalding made clear during the show’s NYCC panel that the only confirmed crossover between Mayfair Witches and the larger Immortal Universe in Season 2 will be an appearance by Felix (Gabriel Freilich), Lestat de Lioncourt’s fledgling vampire first seen in the Season 2 finale of Interview With the Vampire. He will appear in the third episode of Mayfair Witches Season 2. For fans of Rice’s work — and who know that the stories of the witches and the vampires intersect, eventually — that connection could make all the difference.

Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches Season 2 premieres on January 5, 2025, on AMC and AMC+.