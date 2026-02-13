HBO Max Animated Fan-Favorites Find New Streaming Home

In the lead-up to Netflix’s purchase of Warner Bros Discovery, HBO Max saw quite a few beloved animated projects stricken from its roster. On top of Cartoon Network favorites, several movies and television series ditched the WB streaming service for other platforms. In a new update, this March is set to see some of the biggest fan-favorite series finding a new home in the streaming world. With some of the series mentioned below currently not streaming anywhere, animation enthusiasts will be happy to learn that the shows will be available on a free-to-watch streaming service.

Videos by ComicBook.com

On March 1st next month, Tubi is acquiring some of the biggest series from Cartoon Network and Warner Bros in general. The list of animated series includes the following:

Animaniacs

Batman: Brave and The Bold

Ben 10

Codename: Kids Next Door

Courage The Cowardly Dog

Dexter’s Lab

Ed Edd n’ Eddy

Foster’s Home For Imaginary Friends

Justice League

The Powerpuff Girls

Teen Titans

The Batman

Pinky & The Brain

Tubi has seen some serious success when it comes to taking on animated projects that were lost by HBO Max, and it is clearly looking to continue this tradition. For those who might not be as familiar with the streaming service, it is free thanks to the advertisements that run through its programming. If you want to revisit any of these series, or catch them for the first time, you’ll have the chance beginning next month.

Tubi’s WB Success Story

One of the biggest success stories for Tubi was thanks to Warner Bros recently, as the free streaming service has seen quite a few viewers dive into the Looney Tunes franchise. In an interview last year with Vulture, Tubi Head of Acquisitions Samuel Harowitz confirmed that Bugs Bunny and company were putting in the work for the platform, “On its own, Looney Tunes is a huge win for us. Classic animation is one of the biggest fandoms that we serve on the platform. We are in active negotiations to ensure that Tubi can be the home of Looney Tunes for quite a while, likely years. In a way, I’m kind of glad that they took them off HBO Max and allowed other networks to use them so we can all see them.”

With Netflix acquiring HBO Max, fans aren’t sure what this union will mean for many of the properties on the Warner Bros platform. To date, Netflix has stated that WB movies will still hit theaters, and so far, there has been no word that Max will close up shop and merge with its new buyer. Certainly, if more animated series find their way jettisoned from HBO Max, Tubi is more than likely set to scoop them up, and if Looney Tunes is any indication, the free streaming service will see serious returns from its potential acquisitions moving forward.

What do you think of Tubi grabbing some of Cartoon Network’s biggest animated classics? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!

Via Tubi Official Website