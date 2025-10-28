Warner Bros Animated Series Finds New Life After Leaving HBO Max, Leaving Movie Future in Question

It’s no secret that there have been quite a few animated series that have received the axe on HBO Max. Beloved franchises like Infinity Train, Powerpuff Girls, Courage the Cowardly Dog, and many more have either transferred from Max to another streaming service or been stricken from all streaming platforms. In a surprising twist, a legendary animated franchise that helped make Warner Bros the company that it is today has gained a wild new lease on life thanks to ditching HBO Max and finding itself arriving on a brand new streaming channel. Luckily, said animated series has found new life on Tubi and is garnering far more popularity as a result.

The Looney Tunes library found a new lease on life thanks to Tubi, as the animated series has quickly become a big part of the free streaming service since arriving on the platform this past August. Thanks to simply being supported by ads, there aren’t as many barriers when it comes to checking out Tubi as a subscription isn’t required. Quickly becoming a top ten performer for the streaming service following its debut, Tubi’s head of acquisitions, Samuel Harowitz, had plenty to say when speaking with Vulture earlier this month, “On its own, Looney Tunes is a huge win for us.”

While the Looney Tunes library might find its way to Tubi in its entirety, this doesn’t necessarily mean that the same will be true for the upcoming Coyote Vs. Acme movie. To date, the latest movie of the franchise, The Day The Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie, has stayed on HBO Max, telling the tale of Daffy Duck and Porky Pig fighting back an alien invasion. Even though Ketchup Entertainment snagged the theatrical release rights for the canceled Will Forte, John Cena film, this doesn’t necessarily mean that the Wile E. Coyote picture will dodge Max.

Harowitz is going full throttle when it comes to making sure the Looney Tunes remain on Tubi, going so far as to confirm that the Warner Bros franchise is a major priority for the streaming service. Tubi’s head of acquisitions hopes to bring the entire library to Tubi, saying as much in a recent quote, “We are in active negotiations to ensure that Tubi can be the home of Looney Tunes for quite a while. Likely years.”

Of course, the future of the Looney Tunes is a major question in recent days thanks to the big news surrounding Warner Bros Discovery. The company is currently for sale, with several companies seemingly looking to buy the entertainment studio. A major candidate is Paramount, recently absorbed by Skydance, though Warner Bros has shot down the studio’s first two bids at purchasing the company outright. Ultimately, when WB is purchased, it will be interesting to see how this acquisition affects Bugs Bunny and his crew of screwballs.

What do you think of the Looney Tunes' new lease on life?