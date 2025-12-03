Legendary Nickelodeon Creator Teases New Movie for a Looney Tunes Icon

The legendary creator behind hits such as Nickelodeon‘s El Tigre: The Adventures of Manny Rivera, Maya and the Three, The Book of Life and more is teasing development on a new movie for a Looney Tunes legend. The Looney Tunes franchise is within an interesting space with Warner Bros. at the moment. As while the company initially decided to wipe out its classic library from the HBO Max streaming service and tried to write off some of their completed feature films for tax purposes, Looney Tunes has since found a ton of success among fans through other streaming platforms and distribution companies.

There was first word of a potential feature film being in the works for Speedy Gonzales back in 2017, but things have gone quiet about the project ever since. It was assumed to be cancelled in the wake of all of the struggles seen with other film projects like The Day The Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie and Coyote vs. Acme, but it seems like there still might be a Speedy Gonzales movie in the works. Jorge R. Gutierrez, the mind behind The Book of Life and more, took to X to share a tease that he “might” be developing a new movie with Warner Bros. Picture Animation for the Looney Tunes icon.

Looney Tunes Is Doing Better Than Ever

guess what movie I might be developing at Warner Brothers Pictures Animation… pic.twitter.com/owtPu2Zn52 — Jorge R. Gutierrez (@mexopolis) December 2, 2025

Looney Tunes is on the cusp of a major comeback following all of the hits it took under Warner Bros. Discovery during the COVID-19 pandemic. Because while it had been removed from HBO Max, the classic show’s library has since gone to Tubi and became one of the most watched shows on the platform. Then the formerly cancelled films found a new distributor, and have gotten a lot of success at the box office as well.

Coyote vs. Acme is currently scheduled for a release sometime in 2026, and is likely going to be yet another project that helps to bring Looney Tunes back to the spotlight. As for Speedy Gonzales, you couldn’t ask for a better character to focus a new film around. The character might have been engrossed in some controversy as there was a debate about whether or not Speedy Gonzales has aged well, but the character is one of the biggest heroes in Mexico and other Latin American countries. He’s just on a much bigger level than many of the other Looney Tunes figures.

Will a Speedy Gonzales Movie Work?

Courtesy of Warner Bros.

Speedy Gonzales is not only a massively popular character, but also one that would work well with a new animated film. First of all, confirming it’s going to be animated is a great move forward for such a project. Secondly, Gutierrez is a very accomplished creator within the space. Projects like El Tigre: The Adventures of Manny Rivera (which Gutierrez has expressed interest in bringing back with a revival someday) helped to put the creator on the map, but it was with work like The Book of Life that truly took the creator to the next level.

Gutierrez’s work wears all of its influences on its sleeve, and that’s especially true for the cultural heart at the center of each of is directed projects thus far. If the creator is able to bring that kind of style and insight to Speedy Gonzales, it’s likely the film is going to be a hit with a whole new generation of fans.

