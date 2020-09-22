Lord of the Rings Star Says Scale of Amazon Series Is "Mind-Blowing"

✖

Peter Jackson's The Lord of the Rings trilogy has been lauded for years for capturing the sprawling world of author J.R.R. Tolkien, potentially making audiences apprehensive about how the TV series could come close to capturing such a vast world, but Galadriel actress Morfydd Clark confirms that her experience with the production is that it has been a "mind-blowing" opportunity. The actress, whose career has largely consisted of smaller productions, was understandably overwhelmed and excited by entering not only a production that is funded by Amazon Studios, but one that is bringing to life one of the most famous fantasy worlds in history.

“I feel like I’ve got my fix of the massive stuff by doing Lord of the Rings," Clark shared with NME. "The amount of [people working] on this show is continually mind-blowing. One guy’s job consists just of seeing how dust reacts to footsteps and breath! That would never have even crossed my mind before. Other than something like Marvel, I don’t think things could get much bigger than this.”

We likely shouldn't expect to see the actress returning to such a massive world anytime soon, as she noted, “In many ways, I’m at my happiest and most fulfilled doing more intimate projects like [upcoming horror film] Saint Maud."

Despite the title sharing the moniker of the famous trilogy from Jackson, the upcoming series will have little connection to that storyline, as it reportedly takes place hundreds of years earlier in Middle-earth. The mystical nature of the mythology, of course, allows some familiar characters to appear, such as Galadriel and Elrond, with the latter having previously been played by Hugo Weaving. Don't count on Weaving returning to the franchise for the new series, as he similarly expressed that he wasn't as interested in getting involved in another massive production.

“No way. Absolutely no,” Weaving recently shared with Variety when asked about returning. “Matrix might have happened, but Lord of the Rings, no, I would never — I’m not interested in that at all. Look, I loved being in New Zealand with all those great people, and it was like going back to a family but actually, to be honest, I think everyone had more than enough of it.”

Weaving also passed on returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe after playing Red Skull in Captain America: The First Avenger, with actor Ross Marquand taking on that role for Avengers: Infinity War, with the actor confirming, "They have to be something really interesting, with a different twist to make me really keen to do it."

