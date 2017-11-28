John Williams’ Work on 'Lost in Space' Now Available in a Vinyl Box Set

Did you know that John Williams, the legendary composer behind the scores for such films as Star Wars, Jaws, Indiana Jones, Jurassic Park, Schindler's List, and Harry Potter also composed music for the 1965 debut season of Lost in Space? Did you know that he was known as Johnny Williams at that point in his career? It's true - and now you can experience some of Johnny Williams' earliest work in a glorious Lost in Space vinyl box set from Spacelab9.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome products featured below, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.

Lost in Space: The Complete John Williams Collection includes 68 tracks, which works out to 2 hours and 36 minutes of music - his complete contribution to the series - in a four LP box set. The discs are pressed in shades of purple, blue, green, and orange to match the aesthetic of the show, and everything is wrapped up in a hardbound slip case with an 8-page quad-fold jacket that includes stills from the series and liner notes from producer Kevin Burns. You can order the Lost in Space vinyl set right here while supplies last. The full track listing is available below.

Disc 1 - The Reluctant Stowaway [Total Time: 39:04]

SIDE A:

1. Main Title Theme (Season One and Two)

2. Smith's Entrance (2:28)

3. Judo Chop (1:43)

4. On the Pad (0:46)

5. The Good Doctor (1:13)

6. Preparations (1:12)

7. Final Countdown (4:07)

8. Escape Velocity / Robot Control (3:35)

9. Meteor Storm (3:11)

10. Defrosting / Log Book (2:04)

SIDE B:

11. Weightless Waltz (3:23)

12. Bumper (Season One and Two)*

13. Robot Play-on / Doctor & Boy (2:17)

14. The Monster Rebels (3:30)

15. Message for President (0:53)

16. A Walk in Space / To Be Continued (6:47)

Bonus Track:

17. End Title Theme (Season One and Two)

Disc 2 - Island in the Sky [Total Time: 39:02]

SIDE C:

18. Strange Planet / Suiting Up (2:49)

19. John's Descent / John's Fall (2:44)

20. Rescue Orbit / Helmet it / Group Play-On (2:27)

21. Stranglehold (3:12)

22. The Landing (3:14)

23. Lil Will and the Robot (1:31)

24. Search for John (4:14)

SIDE D:

25. Monkey's Doo (4:54)

26. Operation Rescue / Personal Chauffeur (1:40)

27. Tractor Play-On / Electric Sagebrush (1:05)

28. Watch & Learn / Keeping House (2:54)

29. The Bad Doctor / Will is Threatened (1:58)

Bonus Tracks:

+ Library Cues from The Reluctant Stowaway **

30. Smith's Entrance (2:48)

31. Meteor Storm (2:40)

32. End Title Theme (Alternate Version) (Season One and Two)



Disc 3 - The Hungry Sea [Total Time: 38:35]

SIDE E:

33. The Earthquake (2:46)

34. Chariot Titles (1:07)

35. Temperature Dropping / Nature's Display / Fahrenheit A Go-Go (2:19)

36. The Chariot Continues (1:12)

37. Boring Company (2:13)

38. I, Messenger (1:41)

39. Don's Ray (0:22)

40. Space Bridge / John's Temper (2:33)

41. Warming Rays / Sun Storm (3:02)

42. Morning After (3:14)

SIDE F:

43. The Inland Sea (2:17)

44. Land Ho / Kids Play-Off / Space Play-On (2:38)

45. Strange Visitor (1:14)

46. Home Sweet Home (1:24)

Bonus Tracks:

+ Library Cues from The Reluctant Stowaway and The Hungry Sea **

47. Earthquake (3:03)

48. Strange Visitor (To Be Continued) (0:50)

49. The Monster Rebels (3:42)

50. To Be Continued (3:07)

Disc 4 - My Friend, Mr. Nobody [Total Time: 39:33]

SIDE G:

51. Wonderland Discovery (3:00)

52. Hair Style Book (0:28)

53. Penny's Friend (2:04)

54. Diamonds / Smith and Penny / Diamond Play-Off (1:51)

55. Penny's Cave (2:00)

56. To the Cave (1:07)

57. Gathering Wild Flowers (2:27)

58. Moving Rocks / Mother and Daughter (2:09)

59. Penny's Problem (4:15)

SIDE H:

60. Storm Coming Up (1:33)

61. A New Galaxy (2:29)

Bonus Tracks:

+ Library Cues from the Reluctant Stowaway **

62. Final Countdown (4:45)

63. Escape Velocity/Robot Control (3:35)

64. Defrosting (2:05)

65. Weightless Waltz (3:36)

66. Season Three Main Title Theme

67. Season Three Bumper

68. Season Three End Title Theme

* Composed by Richard LaSalle

** Composed by John Williams and Conducted by Lionel Newman