Lucifer Fans Are Flipping Out Over Netflix Surprising Them With a Bunch More Episodes

It’s an exciting day for Lucifer fans! While the upcoming fifth season might be the series’ last, Netflix just announced that they are adding to the new season’s order. Originally, season five was set for 10 episodes, but it will now be 16! The streaming giant broke the news via a tweet from their See What’s Next account.

#Lucifer Season 5 just got a HELL of a lot better — and bigger! We’ve added six more hours, for a grand total of 16 episodes! pic.twitter.com/HILzaacpsb — See What’s Next (@seewhatsnext) July 26, 2019

“Lucifer Season 5 just got a HELL of a lot better — and bigger,” reads the tweet. “We’ve added six more hours, for a grand total of 16 episodes!”

Lucifer stars Tom Ellis, Lauren German, Kevin Alejandro, D. B. Woodside, Lesley-Ann Brandt, Scarlett Estevez, Rachael Harris, and Aimee Garcia. Netflix previously picked up the series once Fox canceled it after three seasons.

Since the news broke, fans of the show have taken to the Internet to celebrate the news. Here are some of the best tweets from excited Lucifer fans…

All We Do Is Win:

THEY REALLY ADDED SIX WHOLE ASS EPISODES TO S5 OF LUCIFER I DONT KNOW WHAT LOSING IS pic.twitter.com/OQrjHY2hth — val (@livscrain) July 26, 2019

Well-Deserved:

The best news and what exactly what #Lucifer deserves!

Now, I’m sure #LuciferSeason5 will be a hell of a ride 🔥🤘🏻😈 pic.twitter.com/sdjBl2OOjG — Sam🔥❤❄😈 (@Sam88132788) July 26, 2019

Better Than Sex:

Sex is all good but have you heard netflix decided to give 16 motherfucking episodes to Lucifer… pic.twitter.com/XQSMy0iPt4 — Lilith ☆☆彡*˚✧⁎⁺˳✧༚ (@ookawalilith) July 26, 2019

Bittersweet:

lucifer has 16 episodes but is still ending



me: pic.twitter.com/feeDriPqMD — jules (@Iaurengerm) July 26, 2019

Overwhelming:

LUCIFER S5 WILL BE ON ITS WAY OKAY CALM YOUR TITS MF THIS IS OVERWELLMINGGGG!! pic.twitter.com/ov99AJKDYG — ً (@calmhoely) July 26, 2019

Like, Seriously:

LUCIFER S5 WITH 16 EPISODES pic.twitter.com/9kHBczUQ5t — 𝖗𝖔𝖇𝖇𝖎𝖊 ‎ (@mcuflicks) July 26, 2019

#Blessed:

16 EPISODES FOR LUCIFER INSTEAD OF 10 WE HAVE BEEN BLESSED TODAYS MY CHILDREN #LuciferSeason5 — charline (@taegicyj) July 26, 2019

Even Tony Stark’s Death Can’t Kill This Mood:

going from sad because of that endgame scene where the avengers kneel for tony, to super happy because lucifer is getting 16 final episodes instead of 10 — Lida 💫 is a Mysterio Fucker™ (@makeallcometrue) July 26, 2019

Are you excited the fifth season of Lucifer is getting 16 episodes? Tell us in the comments!