Lucifer Fans Are Flipping Out Over Netflix Surprising Them With a Bunch More Episodes

It’s an exciting day for Lucifer fans! While the upcoming fifth season might be the series’ last, Netflix just announced that they are adding to the new season’s order. Originally, season five was set for 10 episodes, but it will now be 16! The streaming giant broke the news via a tweet from their See What’s Next account.

Lucifer Season 5 just got a HELL of a lot better — and bigger,” reads the tweet. “We’ve added six more hours, for a grand total of 16 episodes!”

Lucifer stars Tom Ellis, Lauren German, Kevin Alejandro, D. B. Woodside, Lesley-Ann Brandt, Scarlett Estevez, Rachael Harris, and Aimee Garcia. Netflix previously picked up the series once Fox canceled it after three seasons.

Since the news broke, fans of the show have taken to the Internet to celebrate the news. Here are some of the best tweets from excited Lucifer fans…

Are you excited the fifth season of Lucifer is getting 16 episodes? Tell us in the comments!

