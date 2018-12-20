First 3 Seasons of ‘Lucifer’ Now Streaming on Netflix

After saving the DC (via Vertigo) show for a fourth season earlier this year, Netflix has finally added the first three seasons of Lucifer to its streaming service after word that they would arrive “soon” not long ago.

Around a week after it was first hinted that Netflix would be adding the first three seasons “soon,” we can confirm that they are now live on the service. A grand total of 57 episodes — which is the full three seasons — are now available. Lucifer co-showrunner Joe Henderson shared the news earlier today.

Well well well, Lucifer seasons 1-3 are up on Netflix NOW!!! Boy is that a fun thing to see!!! pic.twitter.com/vfd7kmuRdt — Joe Henderson (@Henderson_Joe) December 15, 2018

Having been cancelled by FOX after years of middling ratings and expensive costs, Netflix officially picked the show up in June. As to why Netflix did so, the company’s vice president of original series Cindy Holland explained at the end of July that it is “a fantastic show that has really resonated with audiences in parts of the world where we licensed it, so we felt it was important to help that show continue for those fans.” Even so, the show’s fourth season has been clipped to its shortest yet at 10 episodes.

“I’m excited about the fact that we are 10 episodes now as opposed to 22, which means we can get right down to the storytelling, and every episode will count,” series star Tom Ellis told Entertainment Weekly earlier this year. “From my point of view as an actor, that’s great.”

Ellis has since commented on what the shift to Netflix really allows the show to do as well.

“Netflix really wanted to have Lucifer because they really love the show that we already had,” Ellis said at a convention earlier this year. “So we’ve been careful, we don’t want to change our show too much because that’s the show that people really liked. But there were certain restrictions that we had when we were on network television that meant that maybe we couldn’t do as much as we wanted. So things like my bum, which I was never allowed to show before, and lots of people want to see it, really: there may be some bum shots this season.”

Lucifer Season Four is tentatively scheduled to launch on Netflix in 2019, though there is no firm date as of yet.