‘Lucifer’ Showrunner Says Finale Will Frustrate Fans Because Of Cancellation

The looming Lucifer series finale will “frustrate” fans because of a cliffhanger ending, warns showrunner Joe Henderson.

We created a season finale with a huge cliffhanger so that there was no way Fox could cancel us. Instead, we’re going to frustrate the hell out of you fans. I’m so sorry for that. #Lucifer — Joe Henderson (@Henderson_Joe) May 11, 2018

“We created a season finale with a huge cliffhanger so that there was no way Fox could cancel us,” Henderson wrote on Twitter Friday.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Instead, we’re going to frustrate the hell out of you fans. I’m so sorry for that.”

Monday’s season 3 finale will now be the series finale as Fox abruptly cancelled the fan-favorite fantasy police procedural Friday.

Diehards have since launched the ‘Save Lucifer’ campaign on social media, the hashtag emerging as a top trend worldwide Friday afternoon.

Of the series’ cancellation, Henderson wrote it “f—king hurts.”

“I loved this show so damn much and everyone put their heart and soul into it,” Henderson wrote. “Heartbreaking doesn’t begin to describe.” In a subsequent tweet, Henderson urged fans to “make noise.”

“I have no idea if we have a shot of coming back, but I know sure as anything that everyone wants to. We have so many more stories to tell.”

We created a season finale with a huge cliffhanger so that there was no way Fox could cancel us. Instead, we’re going to frustrate the hell out of you fans. I’m so sorry for that. #Lucifer — Joe Henderson (@Henderson_Joe) May 11, 2018

The now-series finale is “the best hour of television I’ve been lucky to write,” he added.

“It wraps up everything from the season. But what it teases for season 4… well, maybe, just maybe, we can #SaveLucifer and show you.”

Series stars Tom Ellis and Lesley Ann-Brandt have similarly weighed in on the cancellation, penning heartfelt ‘thank yous’ to fans.

The series averaged 4.1 million viewers and a 1.1 rating among adults 18—49 for season 3, including DVR playback.

Lucifer is just the latest to be culled by the network, who already cancelled comedies Brooklyn Nine-Nine, The Last Man on Earth, and The Mick. Fox also excised The Exorcist, the horror-slanted series based on the William Peter Blatty novel.