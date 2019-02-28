UPDATE: ‘Riverdale’s Luke Perry Reportedly Sedated Following Stroke

UPDATE: TMZ has altered its report to say Perry has been sedated rather than put into an induced coma.

Earlier today, reports confirmed Luke Perry was rushed to a Los Angeles hospital after suffering a stroke. Now, TMZ updated its report relaying new info about the Riverdale actor’s condition, and it seems he has been placed in a medically induced coma.

Over on Twitter, TMZ shared the update with fans as support continues to pour in for the fan-favorite actor.

“Update: Doctors have placed Luke in a medically induced coma. The stroke, we’re told, was ‘massive,’” TMZ writes.

Update: Doctors have placed Luke in a medically induced coma. The stroke, we’re told, was “massive.” When paramedics arrived at his home he was responsive and talking but his condition deteriorated and he was rushed to the hospital. //t.co/IaxiYHDIZj — TMZ (@TMZ) February 28, 2019

“When paramedics arrived at his home he was responsive and talking but his condition deteriorated and he was rushed to the hospital.”

According to reports earlier this morning, Perry was rushed to a local hospital after paramedics were called to his California residence near Sherman Oaks. Since then, People magazine contacted the actor’s reps for a statement which relayed the following: “Mr. Perry is currently under observation at the hospital.”

For those unfamiliar with the actor, fans will know Perry for his recent work on The CW’s Riverdale. The hit teen drama sees the actor play Fred Andrews, the father to Archie. The fan-favorite show is in its third season, and Perry has been talked up lately in light of Beverly Hills, 90210 being announced. The classic series is being rebooted, and Perry got his break in Hollywood years ago playing Dylan McKay in the original show. Currently, the actor is not listed as part of the reboot thought several original cast members are set to appear according to reports.

Our thoughts are with Perry’s loved ones at this time.

