Funko Should Have Made the MacGyver Pop Figure Out of Duct Tape

If you own the MacGyver Funko Pop figure, a roll of duct tape, a Swiss Army knife, and a paper clip, you will magically be able to fix anything. MacGyver is the patron saint of resourceful people and this little vinyl mullet man has powers that defy explanation.

If you simply must have the MacGyver Funko Pop figure for your collection, you can pre-order one right here with shipping slated for September. With any luck, we’ll see a Magnum P.I. Funko Pop in the near future that will help you grow a mustache that’s thick and luxurious.

The MacGyver Pop is the latest in a recent string of retro releases from Funko. Just last week the iconic cartoon character known as Betty Boop got her first Funko Pop! It’s about time.

At the moment, the standard, full color Betty Boop Pop Animation #421 figure with her Pudgy pal is available to pre-order here. However, collectors might also want to nab the black and white Entertainment Earth exclusive Betty Boop and Pudgy Pop right here while supplies last. That figure is extra collectible because you have a 1-in-6 chance of scoring the chase version which features black and white Betty with a splash of red for her dress and Pudgy’s smooched cheek.

Speaking of iconic women that took way to long to get a Pop figure, I Love Lucy is another classic that recently joined the Funko family. Any Funko Pop collector and / or kid that enjoyed a little classic TV on Nick at Nite back in the day can grab them via the pre-order links below.

• I Love Lucy Pop! Vinyl Figure

• I Love Lucy Ricky Pop! Vinyl Figure

• I Love Lucy Factory Lucy Pop! Vinyl Figure

As far as exclusives are concerned, look for black and white versions of Lucy and Factory Lucy at Target and Barnes & Noble respectively. Hopefully, Funko will add some sort of 2-Pack of I Love Lucy figures with Lucy and Ricky or maybe a Pop Ridez figure with both Lucy and Ricky in an old-timey Pontiac. Seems like they should be together, you know?

