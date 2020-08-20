Madagascar: A Little Wild Trailer Released

The Madagascar series launched in 2005 and quickly became a hit with audiences, going on to earn not only multiple feature-film sequels, but also a number of specials, shorts, and even a spinoff movie, with the latest entry into the franchise being the TV show Madagascar: A Little Wild. The new series is a prequel, chronicling the adventures of beloved characters in their earlier years, which has earned the above all-new trailer. Check out the fresh trailer for the series featuring Alex, Marty, Melman, and Gloria before Madagascar: A Little Wild lands on both streaming services Hulu and Peacock on September 7th.

Per press release, "Inspired by the blockbuster franchise, Madagascar, reunite with the fun-loving Zoo Crew - Alex, Marty, Melman, and Gloria - as they navigate the Central Park Zoo and the big city in the all-new series DreamWorks Madagascar: A Little Wild, debuting on Hulu and Peacock September 7th. Filled with original music and dance-worthy songs, the lovable foursome Alex the Lion, Marty the Zebra, Melman the Giraffe, and Gloria the Hippo steal the show in Madagascar: A Little Wild. Capturing the iconic personalities of the four dynamos, Madagascar: A Little Wild showcases the team as kids residing in their rescue habitat at the Central Park Zoo. They might be small, but like everybody who lands in New York City, these little guys have big dreams and Madagascar: A Little Wild will follow all of their adventures."

The series comes from executive producer Johanna Stein (Kung Fu Panda: The Paws of Destiny) and co-executive producer Dana Starfield (Monster High: Welcome to Monster High), featuring the voices of Tucker Chandler (I Lost My Body) as “Alex,” Amir O’Neil (Mann and Wife) as “Marty,” Shaylin Becton (Fast & Furious: Spy Racers) as “Gloria,” Luke Lowe (Big City Greens) as “Melman,” Jasmine Gatewood (Animal Kingdom) as “Kate,” and Eric Petersen (Kirstie) as “Ant’Ney.”

From the moment that Alex, Marty, Melman, and Gloria set sail from New York City and landed on the infamous island deep in the Indian Ocean, fans have been transfixed by the unlikely friendship and globetrotting adventures of the beloved lion, zebra, giraffe, and hippo. Spanning four feature films that have made more than $2.2 billion at the worldwide box-office, cherished shorts, holiday specials and the Emmy Award-winning series All Hail King Julien, the Madagascar franchise has dominated over the past 15 years.

Check out Madagascar: A Little Wild when it hits Hulu and Peacock on September 7th.

Are you looking forward to the new series? Let us know in the comments below!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.