Magnum P.I. Star Jay Hernandez Has Major Issue With the Series Finale

After five seasons, Magnum P.I. ends Wednesday night on NBC and now series star Jay Hernandez is speaking out — and it turns out he has major issue with how it all wraps up. In a post on social media ahead of Wednesday's finale (via TVLine), Hernandez wrote that he "didn't love the show ending how it did" and noted that he had floated the idea of a standalone film. He also wrote that he was "humbled" by fan dedication to the series.

"I actually floated the idea of a standalone film," Hernandez wrote. "I suppose it's still possible. If I'm being totally honest I didn't love the show ending how it did. That being said, to all the amazing #magnum #ohana thank you for always supporting us! Y'all have been AMAZING. We're humbled by your dedication. I know I've been inactive on this platform for reasons you're well aware of but I hope this space of positivity persists even if the show does not. Keep being kind and always curious. To health, happiness, and gratitude in 2024."

Showrunner Eric Guggenheim previously said that while the two-part series ender wasn't actually written as a series finale, it worked as one and didn't require any changes when word of the cancellation came down.

"I actually think it's quite satisfying," he said. "I'm really proud of the finale. There are a couple of threads left dangling that would have been picked up in Season 6, but I didn't want to end on a cliffhanger… Is it how I would choose to end the show? No. But if it has to be the last episode, I think it absolutely works as a [series] finale. So no, there's no reason to go back and recut or reshoot."

Magnum P.I. Had Initially Been Renewed For Two More Seasons

Magnum P.I, was cancelled in June 2023 for the second time — the series had previously run on CBS before that network cancelled it in 2022. The second cancellation came as a shock to fans after NBC picked up Magnum P.I. for two additional seasons from CBS in July 2022. It was speculated last summer that the cancellation came in part because of the strikes this past summer with the cast set to have their option expire last June 30th. Had NBC picked up the cast's option, it could have been seen as a waste of money by higher ups at the network due to the length wait for an actual renewal on the series.

What is Magnum P.I. About?

Hernandez starred in the series as Thomas Magnum, a decorated former Navy SEAL who, upon returning home from Afghanistan, repurposes his military skills to become a private investigator. A charming rogue, an American hero, and a die-hard Detroit Tigers fan, Magnum lives in a guest cottage on Robin's Nest, the luxurious estate where he works as a security consultant to supplement his P.I. business. The Series is a revival of the classic series starring Tom Selleck. In addition to Hernandez, the series starred Perdita Weeks, Zachary Knighton, Stephen Hill, Tim Kang, and Amy Hill.

